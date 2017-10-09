101 Best Thanksgiving Recipes

In The Daily Meal’s world, Thanksgiving is a big deal — we are a food and drink website, after all, and the fourth Thursday in November is our nation's biggest eating holiday.

We’ve spent the last month sharing all the knowledge, tips, advice, and fun facts we can gather about this very special occasion.

Do you need help with meal planning? We got you covered with our “Essential Thanksgiving Countdown Planning Guide,” and in a pinch: “Thanksgiving Dinner in Just Five Hours? Here's How.” Nervous about your Thanksgiving toast? Well, we’ve got suggestions for that, too. Are you in search of strange fun facts to break the ice with awkward relatives? Check out “Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Turkey” or go for our “10 Fun Thanksgiving Facts.”

For many, the best part of this holiday is all of the family tradition. Meaning, for better or for worse, that even if you aren’t at your grandma’s dining room table, sitting amidst your family, listening to them make inappropriate jokes and talk politics — you still want to eat as if you are.

This is why Thanksgiving is a holiday that's all about classic dishes: turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole; even such strange foods as Jell-O “salad,” however objectively absurd they may seem, have a place on some tables. It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without them.

This article brings together all the Thanksgiving recipes we’ve included in our other stories around Thanksgiving 2016. Many of them come from within The Daily Meal’s archives, but this year we’ve compiled some favorites from our Culinary Content Network of food bloggers, too.

These 101 Thanksgiving recipes are organized by course, beginning with cocktails and appetizers, then heading straight for the cranberry sauce. Also included are a crazy number of vegetable side dishes and mashed potato recipes and turkey recipes, and then, of course, we finish with all those pies.

It’s not too late to plan your menu. Check out our list of 101 Best Thanksgiving Recipes from 2016 for holiday inspiration.