Bejeweled Cranberry-Orange Rolls
This recipe won the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2018
Feb 24, 2018 | 1:29 pm
By
Pillsbury

Say hello to our new favorite way to make Pillsbury Cinnabon Orange Rolls—with jeweled-toned cranberries, sweet pineapple, ginger and walnuts for crunch. Just try not to love them!

This recipe won the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2018.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
55 m
8
Servings
199
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup fresh or frozen (thawed) cranberries
  • 1/2 Cup crushed pineapple, undrained (from 8 ounce can)
  • 1/2 Cup strong ginger beer or ginger ale
  • 2 Tablespoons frozen orange juice concentrate
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/3 Cup coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 1 can (13.9 ounce) Pillsbury Cinnabon refrigerated orange rolls with orange icing

Directions

Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Line large cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper.

In 2-quart saucepan, cook cranberries, pineapple, ginger beer, orange juice concentrate and ginger over medium-high heat 10 to 14 minutes, stirring frequently, until liquid is absorbed and mixture is very thick. Remove from heat; cool 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in 10-inch skillet, toast walnuts over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until golden brown. Remove from heat.

Open can of dough; do not separate rolls. Set icing aside.

Carefully unroll dough onto cutting board, being careful not to separate. Spread cooled cranberry mixture evenly on dough; sprinkle with walnuts. Carefully reroll dough. With serrated knife, cut each roll at perforations, wiping blade of knife after each for clean cuts. Place rolls about 2 inches apart on cookie sheet, reshaping rolls if necessary.

Bake 9 to 13 minutes or until golden brown. Spread icing evenly over warm rolls.

Orange Shopping Tip

Buying fruits in season when they are at the peak of their freshness make for great tasting food and can save you money.

Orange Cooking Tip

Don’t throw out your overripe fruit – instead blend into a smoothie or salad dressing, add to muffin batter, bake into a cobbler, or boil down with sugar and a little lemon juice to make jam.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
5g
8%
Sugar
5g
N/A
Saturated Fat
0.6g
3%
Protein
6g
12%
Carbs
32g
11%
Vitamin A
1µg
N/A
Vitamin C
13mg
21%
Vitamin E
0.4mg
2.2%
Vitamin K
1µg
2%
Calcium
78mg
8%
Fiber
2g
9%
Folate (food)
17µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
84µg
21%
Folic acid
39µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
10%
Magnesium
25mg
6%
Monounsaturated
1g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
11%
Phosphorus
82mg
12%
Polyunsaturated
3g
N/A
Potassium
124mg
4%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
11%
Sodium
270mg
11%
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
18.2%
Zinc
0.7mg
4.4%
