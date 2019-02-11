Creamed Corn
February 11, 2019
Corn has never, ever tasted so decadent
istockphoto.com
Creamed corn is a perfect side dish for summer barbecues when corn is in season or as a fall and winter comfort food. This dish is a mix of corn, milk, cream cheese and butter, all melted together in a creamy, rich flavorful dish. Corn kernels off the cob freeze beautifully. This dish serves a crowd, you can halve the recipe for a family meal.
Add in crumbled bacon or chopped green onion to make it even more delish.
8
Servings
313
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients
- 6 Cups fresh, frozen or canned sweet corn
- 1 Cup whole milk
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, cubed
- 1/2 Cup butter, cubed
- 1 Tablespoon white sugar
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 Teaspoon cayenne pepper (leave out if you don’t want the kick)
Directions
Melt cream cheese and butter in a saucepan over medium high heat.
Reduce heat to medium. Stir in milk, sugar, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper. Add corn and stir for 5 minutes.
Nutritional Facts
Total Fat
24g
37%
Sugar
7g
N/A
Saturated Fat
14g
68%
Cholesterol
65mg
22%
Protein
6g
11%
Carbs
23g
8%
Vitamin A
217µg
24%
Vitamin B12
0.2µg
9.7%
Vitamin B6
0.1mg
8.1%
Vitamin C
3mg
3%
Vitamin D
0.8µg
5.2%
Vitamin E
0.6mg
3.7%
Vitamin K
3µg
2%
Calcium
72mg
7%
Fiber
3g
12%
Folate (food)
50µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
50µg
12%
Iron
0.5mg
3%
Magnesium
23mg
5%
Monounsaturated
6g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
7%
Phosphorus
117mg
17%
Polyunsaturated
1g
N/A
Potassium
268mg
6%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.1mg
8.8%
Sodium
461mg
19%
Sugars, added
2g
N/A
Trans
0.5g
N/A
Zinc
0.7mg
6%
