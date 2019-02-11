Creamed corn is a perfect side dish for summer barbecues when corn is in season or as a fall and winter comfort food. This dish is a mix of corn, milk, cream cheese and butter, all melted together in a creamy, rich flavorful dish. Corn kernels off the cob freeze beautifully. This dish serves a crowd, you can halve the recipe for a family meal.

Add in crumbled bacon or chopped green onion to make it even more delish.