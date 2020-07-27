Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

July 27, 2020
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks
This easy-to-make side dish is perfect for any holiday gathering or weeknight meal you have planned.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Ingredients
- 3 Pounds red potatoes, cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 4 Tablespoons butter
- 1 Teaspoon Italian seasoning
- Pinch of black pepper
- 1/2 Cup chicken broth
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Put the potatoes in the Instant Pot. Add chicken broth, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Stir well.
Cover with the lid and cook for 10 minutes at high pressure.
When cooking ends, wait 5 more minutes for a natural pressure release.
After 5 minutes, do a quick pressure release.
Add butter in and mash well.
Serve and enjoy.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving178
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol16mg5%
Protein4g8%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A49µg5%
Vitamin B60.3mg23.4%
Vitamin C15mg16%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.7%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium25mg2%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)32µg8%
Iron2mg8%
Magnesium40mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus112mg16%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium803mg17%
Sodium449mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.1%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water153gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.5%
