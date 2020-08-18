August 18, 2020 | 1:28pm
Courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings
This recipe is full of healthy seasonal goodness and loaded with gorgeous color. It's similar to a chopped salad because the sprouts are in small pieces. Each bite is full of all the delicious ingredients.
Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings.
Ingredients
For the salad
- 10 Ounces Brussels sprouts, sliced thin
- 1 Cup pomegranate seeds
- 1 Cup pecans, roughly chopped
- 1 pear, chopped
- 1/2 Cup bleu cheese, crumbled
- 2/3 Cups olive oil
- 1/3 Cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon dijon mustard
- 2 Tablespoons maple syrup
- Sald and pepper to taste
Directions
For the salad
Place the Brussels sprouts, pomegranate seeds, pecans, pear and bleu cheese in a large bowl and toss gently.
Make the dressing by combining the rest of the ingredients in a small jar and whisking or shaking well.
Dress the salad right before serving. You may have leftover dressing to use for the rest of the week.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving466
Total Fat41g64%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated7g33%
Cholesterol11mg4%
Protein7g13%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A48µg5%
Vitamin B60.2mg13.9%
Vitamin C45mg50%
Vitamin E4mg29%
Vitamin K106µg88%
Calcium123mg12%
Fiber6g23%
Folate (food)49µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)49µg12%
Iron2mg8%
Magnesium45mg11%
Monounsaturated26gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.5%
Phosphorus152mg22%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium404mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.2%
Sodium95mg4%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.2%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water109gN/A
Zinc2mg15%