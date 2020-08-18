  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Brussels Sprout Salad With Pear and Pomegranate

August 18, 2020 | 1:28pm
A fruity twist on your favorite vegetable
Brussels sprout salad
Courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings

This recipe is full of healthy seasonal goodness and loaded with gorgeous color.  It's similar to a chopped salad because the sprouts are in small pieces.  Each bite is full of all the delicious ingredients.

Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings.

Ready in
15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
466
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
15 Brussels Sprouts Recipes
9 Brussels Sprout Recipes You Should Be Making Right Now
In Season: 5 Great Pomegranate Recipes

Ingredients

For the salad

  • 10 Ounces Brussels sprouts, sliced thin
  • 1 Cup pomegranate seeds
  • 1 Cup pecans, roughly chopped
  • 1 pear, chopped
  • 1/2 Cup bleu cheese, crumbled
  • 2/3 Cups olive oil
  • 1/3 Cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Teaspoon dijon mustard
  • 2 Tablespoons maple syrup
  • Sald and pepper to taste

Directions

For the salad

Place the Brussels sprouts, pomegranate seeds, pecans, pear and bleu cheese in a large bowl and toss gently.

Make the dressing by combining the rest of the ingredients in a small jar and whisking or shaking well.

Dress the salad right before serving. You may have leftover dressing to use for the rest of the week.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving466
Total Fat41g64%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated7g33%
Cholesterol11mg4%
Protein7g13%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A48µg5%
Vitamin B60.2mg13.9%
Vitamin C45mg50%
Vitamin E4mg29%
Vitamin K106µg88%
Calcium123mg12%
Fiber6g23%
Folate (food)49µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)49µg12%
Iron2mg8%
Magnesium45mg11%
Monounsaturated26gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.5%
Phosphorus152mg22%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium404mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.2%
Sodium95mg4%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.2%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water109gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
brussels sprouts
salad recipes
vegetable side dishes