August 19, 2020 | 11:40am
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian
This unique twist on stuffing is sure to take your tastebuds on a ride. The nuts and cranberries offer an interesting texture while the King's Hawaiian bread keeps it moist and delectable. Pairs perfectly with turkey but the fruitiness is especially great with roast pork.
Recipe courtesy of King's Hawaiian.
Ingredients
- 1/3 Cup butter
- 3/4 Cups onion chopped
- 2 loaves King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Sliced Bread, cut into 1/2-inch cubes and toasted/staled
- 1 Cup broth
- 1/3 Cup macadamia nuts, chopped
- 1/3 Cup dried cranberries
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
In a skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onions and saute 2-3 minutes, until translucent.
Place bread cubes in very large bowl. Add sauteed onions, macadamia nuts and cranberries over stuffing mix. Then add broth. Mix gently.
Spoon mixture into a 13-inch by 9-inch glass baking dish and bake 30-40 minutes or until heated through.
For crunchier stuffing, uncover and bake 10 additional minutes.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving386
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Protein11g22%
Carbs53g18%
Vitamin A66µg7%
Vitamin B60.1mg11%
Vitamin C1mg2%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.3%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium140mg14%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)66µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)99µg25%
Folic acid19µgN/A
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium53mg13%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg35%
Phosphorus161mg23%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium218mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20%
Sodium494mg21%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg39.4%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water78gN/A
Zinc1mg11%