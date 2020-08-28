August 28, 2020 | 4:26pm
Africa Studio/Shutterstock
If you love gravy all over your turkey, you might not want something that either too thick or lumpy. Try this perfect turkey gravy recipe that will give your turkey meat extra flavor without being too lumpy.
Ingredients
- 2 packages McCormick® Turkey Gravy Mix
- 1/4 Cup flour
- 3 Cups water
- 1 Cup turkey pan drippings
- 1 Cup chopped cooked turkey giblets, (optional)
Directions
Mix Gravy Mix and flour in a large saucepan. Gradually stir in water and turkey drippings with wire whisk until smooth. Stir in chopped turkey giblets, if desired.
Stirring frequently, cook on medium-high heat until gravy comes to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. (Gravy will continue to thicken upon standing.)