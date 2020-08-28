  1. Home
Prev Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Perfect Turkey Gravy

August 28, 2020 | 4:26pm
Thick and smooth flavor on your turkey
Perfect Turkey Gravy
If you love gravy all over your turkey, you might not want something that either too thick or lumpy. Try this perfect turkey gravy recipe that will give your turkey meat extra flavor without being too lumpy.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
15
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 packages McCormick® Turkey Gravy Mix
  • 1/4 Cup flour
  • 3 Cups water
  • 1 Cup turkey pan drippings
  • 1 Cup chopped cooked turkey giblets, (optional)

Directions

Mix Gravy Mix and flour in a large saucepan. Gradually stir in water and turkey drippings with wire whisk until smooth. Stir in chopped turkey giblets, if desired.

Stirring frequently, cook on medium-high heat until gravy comes to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. (Gravy will continue to thicken upon standing.)

