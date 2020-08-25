  1. Home
Vanilla-Glazed Roasted Squash and Apples

August 25, 2020
This side dish will steal the show at the dinner table
Vanilla-Glazed Roasted Squash and Apples
Courtesy of McCormick

Two fall favorites—butternut squash and apples—are oven roasted and sweetened with a vanilla-accented brown sugar and butter glaze.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h and 5 m
20 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
102
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Test Kitchen Tip: Use crisp, sweet-tart apples such as Braeburn, Empire or Jonagold.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium butternut squash, (about 1 1/2 pounds), peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 medium Vidalia onion, cut into thin wedges (1 cup)
  • 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted
  • 1/4 Cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 to 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Nutmeg
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Pepper Black
  • 2 unpeeled apples, cored and cut into 1/2-inch thick wedges

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss squash and onion in large bowl.

Mix butter, brown sugar, vanilla, salt, nutmeg and pepper in small bowl until well blended. Pour over squash mixture; toss to coat well. Arrange in single layer on foil-lined large shallow baking pan.

Bake 15 minutes. Add apples; toss to mix well. Bake 25 to 30 minutes longer or until squash and apples are tender.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving102
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein0.8g1.7%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A287µg32%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.6%
Vitamin C13mg14%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.7%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium36mg4%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg4%
Iron0.5mg2.7%
Magnesium21mg5%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.1%
Phosphorus28mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium244mg5%
Sodium200mg8%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water94gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.2%
