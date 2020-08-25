Vanilla-Glazed Roasted Squash and Apples

Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss squash and onion in large bowl.

Mix butter, brown sugar, vanilla, salt, nutmeg and pepper in small bowl until well blended. Pour over squash mixture; toss to coat well. Arrange in single layer on foil-lined large shallow baking pan.

Bake 15 minutes. Add apples; toss to mix well. Bake 25 to 30 minutes longer or until squash and apples are tender.