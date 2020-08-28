Sage and Cheddar Potato Gratin

August 28, 2020 | 3:58pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Turn America's favorite spud into a decadent side dish that's fit for any occasion. This potato gratin dish is a creamy and silky blend of sage, cheddar cheese and sliced potatoes.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Rubbed Sage
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Pepper Black
- 3 Pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 1 package (8 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese, (2 cups)
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 1 Cup chicken broth
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Mix sage, salt and pepper in small bowl. Layer 1/3 of the potatoes and 1/2 of the onion in lightly greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the sage mixture and 1/3 of the cheese. Repeat layers. Top with remaining potatoes, sage mixture and cheese.
Stir broth and cream in medium bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Pour evenly over potatoes.
Bake 1 hour or until potatoes are tender and top is golden. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving246
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated8g42%
Cholesterol47mg16%
Protein8g16%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A133µg15%
Vitamin B120.2µg8.4%
Vitamin B60.4mg29.9%
Vitamin C24mg26%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.7%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.7%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium165mg17%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)28µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)28µg7%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus176mg25%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium552mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.5%
Sodium431mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.7%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water138gN/A
Zinc1mg10%