Cheesy Biscuits and Gravy Casserole

Preheat the oven to 350℉. Spray cooking spray on a 13x9-inch baking dish, glass preferred.

In a skillet, cook sausage over medium heat for 8-10 minutes. Stir occasionally. Once thoroughly cooked and browned, transfer sausage to the baking dish.

Add butter to the skillet (don’t clean) and melt over medium heat. Add salt, pepper, and flour and cook for 1-2 minutes until beginning to brown and thickening. Stir in the milk, and continue to stir as you bring the mixture to a simmer. Continue to cook and stir for another 1-3 minutes until thickened. Pour mixture over sausage in the baking dish.

Separate the buttermilk biscuit dough into 8 individual biscuits. Cut each of those individual biscuits into fourths and place over the sausage and gravy mixture in the baking dish. Sprinkle cheese to cover as desired.

Bake for 25-30 minutes until the cheese is melted and biscuits are golden brown.