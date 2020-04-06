Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes

Spray inside of 6-quart slow cooker with no stick cooking spray. Add potatoes, stock and bay leaves. Cover.

Cook 4 hours on HIGH or until potatoes are tender, stirring after each hour. Remove bay leaves. Stir in butter, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Cover. Let stand 5 minutes.

Beat potatoes with electric mixer on medium-high speed or mash with potato masher, gradually adding milk, until smooth. Stir in parsley. Top with additional butter, if desired.