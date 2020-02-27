Chive and Cheddar Buttermilk Biscuits

Preheat oven to 425 and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a Silpat baking mat.

Mix dry ingredients together in a medium-sized bowl.

Add the butter and toss it to coat with flour. Using a pastry blender or two knives, cut the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs but pea-sized piece of butter are still visible.

Add the grated cheese and chives.

Add the buttermilk and stir mixture with a fork just until it comes together.

Gather the dough into a ball and knead it against the sides of the bowl, picking up any crumbs at the bottom of the bowl.

When you have incorporated all of the flour into the dough, turn it out onto a lightly floured board and pat the dough into a rectangle ½ to ¾ inch thick.

Using a metal biscuit cutter, cut out as many biscuits as you can. Gather up the scraps and gently pat together and cut into more biscuits if possible. (The biscuits made from the scraps will never rise as much as the first batch.)

Place the biscuits close together on the baking sheet and, if desired, brush the tops with milk.

Bake the biscuits until risen and golden brown, 10-12 minutes.

Serve warm.