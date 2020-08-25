Pumpkin Kale Lasagna

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F.

Heat a large pan on medium-high heat.

Add a few turns of extra virgin olive oil to the pan, then add the mushrooms and cook until they turn a dark brown color (about two minutes).

Season with a three-finger pinch of salt and pepper.

Add the onion, red pepper flakes and a tiny pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until translucent (1 minute).

Add the garlic and stir for 30 seconds. Add the kale.

Grate the nutmeg on top (while slowly counting to 6), add more salt and pepper, and stir until the kale wilts (1 minute).

Set aside to assemble.