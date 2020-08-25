Pumpkin Kale Lasagna

Pumpkin, ricotta, mushrooms, and kale combine to create the ultimate autumn and winter comfort food. One taste and you will be hooked!
Recipe courtesy of Jason Goldstein, Chop Happy
Ingredients
For the Kale Mushroom Layer
- 1 Pound cremini mushrooms, chopped into chunks
- 2 heads of kale, chopped
- 5 garlic cloves, chopped (nickel size)
- 1 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 onion, chopped
- 6 grates of nutmeg (or 1/2 teaspoon)
For the Pumpkin Cheese Layer
- 2 (15oz) cans pumpkin purée
- 1 Cup whole milk ricotta
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 garlic cloves, shredded
- Three finger pinch salt & pepper
- 10 sage leaves, finely chopped
- 6 grates of nutmeg (or 1/2 teaspoon)
For the Lasagna
- 1 (28oz) can of chopped tomatoes
- 2 Cups grated Parmesan cheese
- 7 Ounces shredded mozzarella
- 12 frozen mushroom raviolis (approximately)
Directions
For the Kale Mushroom Layer
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F.
Heat a large pan on medium-high heat.
Add a few turns of extra virgin olive oil to the pan, then add the mushrooms and cook until they turn a dark brown color (about two minutes).
Season with a three-finger pinch of salt and pepper.
Add the onion, red pepper flakes and a tiny pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until translucent (1 minute).
Add the garlic and stir for 30 seconds. Add the kale.
Grate the nutmeg on top (while slowly counting to 6), add more salt and pepper, and stir until the kale wilts (1 minute).
Set aside to assemble.
For the Pumpkin Cheese Layer
In a large bowl mix all the pumpkin cheese layer ingredients together.
Continue to stir and fold and mix until you get a beautiful holiday orange color – the smell is so deliciously good!
Set aside to assemble.
For the Lasagna
Put 1/2 of the can of chopped tomatoes on the bottom of your lasagna dish.
Lay out the frozen raviolis in a row, covering the bottom of the dish.
Pour the Pumpkin Cheese layer on top and smooth out.
Add the Kale Mushroom mixture.
Sprinkle 1 cup of mozzarella cheese and a handful of Parmesan cheese on top.
Add a second layer of ravioli, covering the cheese layer. Pour the other 1/2 can of chopped tomatos on top, spreading to cover the ravioli layer.
Cover the top with the rest of the Parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Cover with aluminum foil (if making ahead, stop here and put in refrigerator or freezer until ready to bake).
Bake for 45 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and drizzle a little extra virgin olive oil on top – and then bake for 10 more minutes until it turns a deep golden color and forms a bubbly crust.
Remove the lasagna from the oven and let it rest for about 20 minutes.
Plate and enjoy this awesome veggie comfort food dish!