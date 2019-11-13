  1. Home





Loaded Mashed Potatoes

You don't even need gravy!

Jacqui Wedewer



Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy is always in charge of making the mashed potatoes at his family Thanksgiving. This recipe of his takes this holiday classic to a whole new level with sour cream, cheese, scallions and everyone's favorite — bacon.

Ready in
35 m
15 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
459
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds Yukon gold potatoes
  • 4 Cups chicken stock
  • 3 cloves of garlic, sliced
  • 1 Cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg
  • 4 scallions, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons sour cream
  • 1 Cup cheddar cheese, grated
  • 4 Tablespoons butter
  • 4 Tablespoons salt
  • 1 pepper
  • 4 trips of bacon, cooked and chopped

Directions

Place potatoes in a pot and add chicken stock and garlic. Fill the pot with warm (not hot) water until it just covers the potatoes. Add 3 tablespoons of salt and bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are very tender, about 15 minutes.

Drain liquid from potatoes carefully, the steam will be very hot.

Add heavy cream, butter, pepper and more salt. Mash the potatoes. 

Add sour cream, nutmeg, cheddar cheese, white parts of the scallions, bacon, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Mix gently to incorporate all ingredients. Garnish with the green parts of the scallions and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving459
Total Fat30g45%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated16g80%
Cholesterol85mg28%
Protein13g26%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A222µg25%
Vitamin B120.3µg11.3%
Vitamin B60.7mg52.4%
Vitamin C47mg53%
Vitamin D18IU100%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.4%
Vitamin K22µg18%
Calcium154mg15%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)45µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)45µg11%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium55mg13%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg28%
Phosphorus248mg35%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium961mg20%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.6%
Sodium888mg37%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.4%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water299gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
Tags
best recipes
holidays
mashed potatoes
Thanksgiving