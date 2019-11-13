Place potatoes in a pot and add chicken stock and garlic. Fill the pot with warm (not hot) water until it just covers the potatoes. Add 3 tablespoons of salt and bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are very tender, about 15 minutes.

Drain liquid from potatoes carefully, the steam will be very hot.

Add heavy cream, butter, pepper and more salt. Mash the potatoes.

Add sour cream, nutmeg, cheddar cheese, white parts of the scallions, bacon, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Mix gently to incorporate all ingredients. Garnish with the green parts of the scallions and serve.