This recipe for a classic apple pie is easy to make and fun to eat, especially with a serving of vanilla ice cream on the side.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 package refrigerated pie crusts (2 crusts)
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
- 1 1/2 Pound apples, such as Granny Smith or Golden Delicious, peeled and thinly sliced (about 4 apples)
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1 egg white, lightly beaten
- 1 Tablespoon water
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Prepare pie crusts as directed on package for two-crust pie using 9-inch pie plate.
Mix sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon in small bowl.
Sprinkle mixture over apples in large bowl; toss to coat well.
Spoon apples into pastry-lined pie plate and dot with butter.
Top with second pie crust, and seal and flute edge. Cut small slits in top crust.
Mix egg white and water in small bowl. Brush crust with egg wash and sprinkle with additional sugar, if desired.
Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool on wire rack before serving.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving376
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar21gN/A
Saturated6g32%
Cholesterol4mg1%
Protein2g5%
Carbs56g19%
Vitamin A16µg2%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.6%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium17mg2%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Folic acid10µgN/A
Iron0.8mg4.4%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg4.8%
Phosphorus38mg5%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium153mg3%
Sodium241mg10%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water89gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.5%