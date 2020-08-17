  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Maple Sweet Potatoes and Cranberries

August 17, 2020 | 3:32pm
Juicy, sweet and caramelized
Courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings

This Thanksgiving side dish pairs perfectly with turkey. The cranberries become so sweet and juicy when roasted with maple syrup and the sweet potatoes get a nice caramelization. Plus, it's gluten-free!

Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings.

Ready in
30 m
5 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
203
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 32 Ounces cubed sweet potatoes
  • 2 Cups fresh cranberries, washed
  • 3-4 Tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 2 Teaspoons orange zest
  • Juice from half an orange
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°.

Lay sweet potatoes out on a sheet pan and drizzle with olive oil, 2 tbsp maple syrup and bit of salt.

Lay cranberries on another sheet pan. Drizzle with 1 tbsp maple syrup. Stir.

Roast sweet potatoes for about 15 minutes, then put in pan of cranberries and cook both for about 10 minutes more. Cooking times will vary. Do not overcook cranberries. They will start to burst when they are ready.

Toss all together and drizzle with a bit more syrup if necessary. Drizzle the fresh orange juice and top with orange zest. Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving203
Total Fat2g4%
Sugar16gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.7%
Protein3g5%
Carbs44g15%
Vitamin A1074µg100%
Vitamin B60.3mg26.5%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium66mg7%
Fiber7g26%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium44mg10%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.8%
Phosphorus78mg11%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium587mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.4%
Sodium496mg21%
Sugars, added7gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.7%
Water163gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.1%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
side dishes
Thanksgiving
cranberry recipes