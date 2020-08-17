Preheat oven to 400°.

Lay sweet potatoes out on a sheet pan and drizzle with olive oil, 2 tbsp maple syrup and bit of salt.

Lay cranberries on another sheet pan. Drizzle with 1 tbsp maple syrup. Stir.

Roast sweet potatoes for about 15 minutes, then put in pan of cranberries and cook both for about 10 minutes more. Cooking times will vary. Do not overcook cranberries. They will start to burst when they are ready.

Toss all together and drizzle with a bit more syrup if necessary. Drizzle the fresh orange juice and top with orange zest. Serve immediately.