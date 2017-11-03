  1. Home
Green Bean Casserole
The perfect comfort food side dish
Nov 3, 2017 | 2:14 pm
By
Editor
Casserole
If you're sick of your regular side of green beans, this casserole is sure to jazz up any holiday spread. You can premake the shallots the day before to save a little time on the day!

8
Servings
204
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound green beans, tips removed
  • 4 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 1 Tablespoon flour for dusting shallots
  • peanut oil
  • 3 Tablespoons butter, divided in half
  • 1/2 Pound button mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons medium sherry
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon flour
  • 1 1/2 Cup whole milk
  • 1/2 Cup cream
  • salt and pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 375ºF.

Blanch the beans in boiling salted water until tender. Shock in ice water and dry. Cut them into 1 ½ inch lengths.

Separate the shallot slices with your fingers. Toss shallot slices in a little flour, just enough to dust, then fry them in hot oil in batches until light golden brown. Drain on paper towels and set aside.

Melt half the butter in a saute pan until foamy. Add mushrooms, stirring over moderately high heat until they begin to release their liquid. Lower the heat and stir occasionally until the mushrooms are limp.

Deglaze with the sherry, cook for a minute to dry out a bit, then melt the remaining butter over medium heat. Add the flour and stir thoroughly. Cook for a minute or two then add the milk in small increments, stirring continuously. It will start to thicken up immediately. Keep stirring vigorously and evenly to smooth out the lumps. Add the cream and cook on a low heat for another 5-10 minutes to thicken. If the sauce is too thick, add a little milk or water. If it’s too thin, then cook down and reduce a bit. It should be the consistency of heavy cream. Season the mushrooms and sauce mixture with salt and white pepper.

Toss the mushroom mixture with the beans and put into a buttered glass or ceramic casserole dish. Scatter the shallots on top. Bake for15 minutes.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
13g
19%
Sugar
7g
8%
Saturated Fat
5g
21%
Cholesterol
31mg
10%
Carbohydrate, by difference
13g
10%
Protein
8g
17%
Vitamin A, RAE
370µg
53%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
3mg
4%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
11µg
12%
Calcium, Ca
93mg
9%
Choline, total
37mg
9%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Fluoride, F
21µg
1%
Folate, total
15µg
4%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
21mg
7%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
116mg
17%
Selenium, Se
7µg
13%
Sodium, Na
113mg
8%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
111g
4%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
