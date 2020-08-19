Heat the oven to 400°F and arrange a rack in the middle. Pierce each potato with a fork and place directly on the oven rack.

Bake until the skins are crisp and a knife can easily pierce the potatoes, about 50 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Set oven to broil.

Slice each potato in half lengthwise. Using a spoon, scoop out the flesh, leaving about ¼ inch intact; reserve the flesh for another use. Brush the insides of the potatoes with the melted butter and season with salt and pepper. Flip the potatoes over, brush the skin sides with butter, and season with salt and pepper. Evenly space the potato halves skin-side up on a baking sheet and broil until the butter foams and the skins start to crisp, about 2 to 3 minutes (keep a close watch so they don’t burn). Flip the potato halves over and broil until the top edges just start to brown, about 2 to 3 minutes more.

Evenly fill each skin with cheese and Hormel® Real Bacon Bits. Place in the broiler and broil until the cheese is melted and bubbling, about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the broiler and top each with 1 teaspoon of the sour cream. Serve immediately.