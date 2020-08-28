Roasted Harvest Vegetables

Preheat oven to 450°F. Mix seasoned salt, pepper, nutmeg and sage in a small bowl. Toss vegetables with oil in a large bowl.

Sprinkle seasoning mixture over vegetables; toss to coat well.

Spread vegetables in a single layer on a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until vegetables are tender and golden brown.