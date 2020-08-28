  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Harvest Vegetables

August 28, 2020 | 5:00pm
By
These vegetable are packed with flavor
Roasted Harvest Vegetables
Courtesy of McCormick

This recipe makes a perfect side dish with a vegetable medley seasoned with nutmeg, sage and more. Perfect for a barbecue or Thanksgiving dinner.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
55 m
20 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
100
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage
  • 1 Teaspoon Lawry's® Seasoned Salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Pepper Black
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Nutmeg
  • 2 Cups cut-up red potatoes, 1-inch chunks
  • 1 1/2 Cup cut-up carrots, 1-inch chunks
  • 1 1/2 Cup cut-up red onions, 1-inch chunks
  • 1 1/2 Cup cut-up butternut squash, 1-inch chunks
  • 1 1/2 Cup cut-up parsnips, 1-inch chunks

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F. Mix seasoned salt, pepper, nutmeg and sage in a small bowl. Toss vegetables with oil in a large bowl.

Sprinkle seasoning mixture over vegetables; toss to coat well.

Spread vegetables in a single layer on a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until vegetables are tender and golden brown.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving100
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated0.6g3.2%
Protein1g3%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A265µg29%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.3%
Vitamin C13mg15%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium35mg4%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)33µg8%
Iron0.7mg3.7%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6%
Phosphorus53mg8%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium383mg8%
Sodium255mg11%
Water96gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3.1%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
butternut squash
carrots
nutmeg
potatoes
roasted vegetables
vegetables