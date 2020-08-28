Roasted Harvest Vegetables

August 28, 2020 | 5:00pm
Courtesy of McCormick
This recipe makes a perfect side dish with a vegetable medley seasoned with nutmeg, sage and more. Perfect for a barbecue or Thanksgiving dinner.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage
- 1 Teaspoon Lawry's® Seasoned Salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Pepper Black
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Nutmeg
- 2 Cups cut-up red potatoes, 1-inch chunks
- 1 1/2 Cup cut-up carrots, 1-inch chunks
- 1 1/2 Cup cut-up red onions, 1-inch chunks
- 1 1/2 Cup cut-up butternut squash, 1-inch chunks
- 1 1/2 Cup cut-up parsnips, 1-inch chunks
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. Mix seasoned salt, pepper, nutmeg and sage in a small bowl. Toss vegetables with oil in a large bowl.
Sprinkle seasoning mixture over vegetables; toss to coat well.
Spread vegetables in a single layer on a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until vegetables are tender and golden brown.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving100
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated0.6g3.2%
Protein1g3%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A265µg29%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.3%
Vitamin C13mg15%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium35mg4%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)33µg8%
Iron0.7mg3.7%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6%
Phosphorus53mg8%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium383mg8%
Sodium255mg11%
Water96gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3.1%