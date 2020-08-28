  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Apple Sage Turkey Gravy

August 28, 2020 | 3:56pm
Sweet and tangy gravy
Apple Sage Turkey Gravy
Courtesy of McCormick

For any Thanksgiving dinner, gravy is an important factor for the meal. This recipe combines sweet apple juice with the savory sage gravy that will make a perfect pair for your turkey, mashed potatoes, greens and more.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
12
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 packages McCormick® Turkey Gravy Mix
  • 1/4 Cup flour
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage
  • 1 Cup apple juice
  • 1 Cup turkey pan drippings
  • 1 Cup cold water

Directions

Mix Gravy Mix, flour and sage in a large saucepan. Gradually stir in apple juice, turkey drippings and water with wire whisk until smooth.

Stirring frequently, cook on medium-high heat until gravy comes to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. (Gravy will continue to thicken upon standing.)

