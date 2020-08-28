Apple Sage Turkey Gravy

August 28, 2020 | 3:56pm
Courtesy of McCormick
For any Thanksgiving dinner, gravy is an important factor for the meal. This recipe combines sweet apple juice with the savory sage gravy that will make a perfect pair for your turkey, mashed potatoes, greens and more.
Ingredients
- 2 packages McCormick® Turkey Gravy Mix
- 1/4 Cup flour
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage
- 1 Cup apple juice
- 1 Cup turkey pan drippings
- 1 Cup cold water
Directions
Mix Gravy Mix, flour and sage in a large saucepan. Gradually stir in apple juice, turkey drippings and water with wire whisk until smooth.
Stirring frequently, cook on medium-high heat until gravy comes to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. (Gravy will continue to thicken upon standing.)