Cheddar Bacon Cheese Ball

A classic cheese ball is a great addition to any party table, whether it's for the Super Bowl, a birthday or the holidays. This simple recipe can be made ahead of time so you're all ready for the big celebration.
This recipe is by Lauren Delgado of the Orlando Sentinel and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 Cup sour cream
- 1 1/2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1/2 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 3/4 Teaspoons onion powder
- 1/8 Teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 Cup bacon, cooked and crumbled
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, mix together 8 ounces softened cream cheese, 1/2 cup sour cream, 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, 1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 3/4 teaspoon onion powder and 1/8 teaspoon pepper.
Step 2: Form the mixture into a ball. Wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate for 1 hour.
Step 3: In a shallow bowl, add 1/2 cup cooked, crumbled bacon. Roll cheese ball into the bacon until it’s covered (can also roll in additional shredded cheddar, if you like). Re-wrap ball in plastic wrap; refrigerate until ready to serve.