  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Cheddar Bacon Cheese Ball

February 4, 2021 | 12:00pm
By
Use sharp cheddar for the most flavor
Bacon cheddar cheese ball recipe - The Daily Meal
LauriPatterson/Getty

A classic cheese ball is a great addition to any party table, whether it's for the Super Bowl, a birthday or the holidays. This simple recipe can be made ahead of time so you're all ready for the big celebration.

This recipe is by Lauren Delgado of the Orlando Sentinel and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h and 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
243
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Creative Recipes for Perfectly Crispy Chicken Strips
9 Tasty Tailgating Recipes Featuring Ball Park Buns
10 Great Bacon and Avocado Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 Cup sour cream
  • 1 1/2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 3/4 Teaspoons onion powder
  • 1/8 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 Cup bacon, cooked and crumbled

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl, mix together 8 ounces softened cream cheese, 1/2 cup sour cream, 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, 1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon garlic powder,  3/4 teaspoon onion powder and 1/8 teaspoon pepper.

Step 2: Form the mixture into a ball. Wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 3: In a shallow bowl, add 1/2 cup cooked, crumbled bacon. Roll cheese ball into the bacon until it’s covered (can also roll in additional shredded cheddar, if you like). Re-wrap ball in plastic wrap; refrigerate until ready to serve.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving243
Total Fat23g35%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated12g61%
Cholesterol65mg22%
Protein8g16%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin A186µg21%
Vitamin B120.3µg13.9%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.4%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.6%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.3%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium189mg19%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg3%
Iron0.3mg1.6%
Magnesium11mg3%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.3%
Phosphorus160mg23%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium105mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.3%
Sodium304mg13%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water38gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
appetizer
bacon
best recipes
cheddar cheese
cheese
game day
holidays
party food
Super Bowl
game day food
food recipe
cheese ball
Cheddar Bacon Cheese Ball