4.5
2 ratings

Kale and Apple Salad With Maple Mustard Dressing

August 17, 2020
Fresh, seasonal and easy
Kale and apple salad
Courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings

This recipe is loaded with pistachios and pomegranate arils. Be sure to use pure maple syrup for the dressing, it'll make all the difference.

Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
188
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Feel free to use any type of kale you want.  

Ingredients

For the dressing

  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh squeezed orange juice
  • 1 Tablespoon orange zest
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon dijon justard
  • Salt and pepper to taste

For the salad

  • 3 Cups baby kale
  • 1 large Honeycrisp apple
  • 1/2 Cup pomegranate arils
  • 1/2 Cup pistachios

Directions

For the dressing

Put all salad dressing ingredients into a jar and shake.

For the salad

Add all salad ingredients to a medium sized bowl.

Dress salad right before serving. This salad stays well in the fridge for several days without getting soggy and apples don't brown because of acid in the oranges.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving188
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Protein3g5%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A17µg2%
Vitamin B60.2mg16.4%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K28µg23%
Calcium28mg3%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg4%
Iron0.7mg3.6%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus65mg9%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium221mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8%
Sodium201mg8%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10%
Water54gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.6%
