August 17, 2020
Courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings
This recipe is loaded with pistachios and pomegranate arils. Be sure to use pure maple syrup for the dressing, it'll make all the difference.
Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings.
Notes
Feel free to use any type of kale you want.
Ingredients
For the dressing
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons fresh squeezed orange juice
- 1 Tablespoon orange zest
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon pure maple syrup
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon dijon justard
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the salad
- 3 Cups baby kale
- 1 large Honeycrisp apple
- 1/2 Cup pomegranate arils
- 1/2 Cup pistachios
Directions
For the dressing
Put all salad dressing ingredients into a jar and shake.
For the salad
Add all salad ingredients to a medium sized bowl.
Dress salad right before serving. This salad stays well in the fridge for several days without getting soggy and apples don't brown because of acid in the oranges.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving188
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Protein3g5%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A17µg2%
Vitamin B60.2mg16.4%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K28µg23%
Calcium28mg3%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg4%
Iron0.7mg3.6%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus65mg9%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium221mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8%
Sodium201mg8%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10%
Water54gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.6%