  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Broccoli Casserole

May 4, 2020 | 12:16pm
By
A classic dinner dish
JohnHancockPhoto/Shutterstock

This broccoli casserole recipe with melted cheese and cream of mushroom soup is topped with crushed ritz crackers and butter for a crumbly, delicious finish. 

Ready in
45 m
20 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
182
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Casserole Recipe Redux
100 Best Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped broccoli
  • 4 Tablespoons butter (1/2 stick)
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1/2 Cup grated cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 Cup crushed Ritz crackers
  • 1/2 Cup condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 

Steam broccoli (or cook in microwave) until limp. Remove brocooli from heat, and drain. 

Saute onion in butter and add to broccoli. Add all remaining ingredients; mix well. 

Pour mixture into casserole dish. Add topping. 

To mka the topping, combine 1/2 cup crushed ritz crackers and 1 tablespoon melted butter. 

Spinkle on top of casserole. 

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving182
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated6g32%
Cholesterol26mg9%
Protein4g7%
Carbs7g2%
Vitamin A81µg9%
Vitamin C32mg36%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.8%
Vitamin K42µg35%
Calcium85mg9%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Folic acid2µgN/A
Iron0.5mg2.9%
Magnesium12mg3%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.1%
Phosphorus82mg12%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium151mg3%
Sodium252mg10%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water57gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.5%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
dinner recipes
weeknight dinners
cooking hacks
casserole recipe