May 4, 2020 | 12:16pm
JohnHancockPhoto/Shutterstock
This broccoli casserole recipe with melted cheese and cream of mushroom soup is topped with crushed ritz crackers and butter for a crumbly, delicious finish.
Ingredients
- 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped broccoli
- 4 Tablespoons butter (1/2 stick)
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1/2 Cup grated cheddar cheese
- 1/2 Cup crushed Ritz crackers
- 1/2 Cup condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Steam broccoli (or cook in microwave) until limp. Remove brocooli from heat, and drain.
Saute onion in butter and add to broccoli. Add all remaining ingredients; mix well.
Pour mixture into casserole dish. Add topping.
To mka the topping, combine 1/2 cup crushed ritz crackers and 1 tablespoon melted butter.
Spinkle on top of casserole.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving182
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated6g32%
Cholesterol26mg9%
Protein4g7%
Carbs7g2%
Vitamin A81µg9%
Vitamin C32mg36%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.8%
Vitamin K42µg35%
Calcium85mg9%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Folic acid2µgN/A
Iron0.5mg2.9%
Magnesium12mg3%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.1%
Phosphorus82mg12%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium151mg3%
Sodium252mg10%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water57gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.5%