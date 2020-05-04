Broccoli Casserole

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Steam broccoli (or cook in microwave) until limp. Remove brocooli from heat, and drain.

Saute onion in butter and add to broccoli. Add all remaining ingredients; mix well.

Pour mixture into casserole dish. Add topping.

To mka the topping, combine 1/2 cup crushed ritz crackers and 1 tablespoon melted butter.

Spinkle on top of casserole.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.