Herb-Rubbed Deep Fried Turkey

Stir together spices in a small bowl.

Remove giblets from turkey and rub herb mixture all over turkey. Make sure neck hole is at least 2 inches in diameter, as oil will need to flow through freely.

Set up turkey cooker outside, in an open area. Put 3 gallons oil into pot and set it over medium-high heat. When oil reaches 390°F, place turkey into basket and lower it very slowly into oil. (Oil temperature will decrease at this point.) Add more oil if necessary to cover turkey. Turn heat to high and let oil temperature come back up to 365°F. Fry turkey 40 to 50 minutes, or until it floats.

Carefully remove turkey from oil by lifting handle of basket. Let oil drain for a minute or so, back into the pot. Remove turkey and place on a cutting board. Use meat thermometer to make sure thickest part of thigh registers 180°F; if not, return to fryer and fry 10 more minutes, then repeat removal process. Let turkey sit for about 15 minutes before carving and serving.