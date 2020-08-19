In medium bowl, mix brown sugar, salt, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, nutmeg, berries and pecans. Stir to mix all together, toss in the bread cubes and stir so the bread cubes are coated in some of the mixture. Set aside.

Cut acorn squash in half. Remove stems and seeds. Trim bottom of squash so it sits flat. Place each half face up into slow cooker. Pour the water into bottom of slow cooker around the squash. Spoon ½ cup stuffing mixture into each acorn opening allowing it to mound a bit. Drizzle 1/8 cup agave syrup over each squash. Press 1 tablespoon butter on top of each stuffing mound.

Set cooker on high for 2 hours.