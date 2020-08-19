  1. Home
Stuffed Acorn Squash

August 19, 2020 | 1:24pm
Fancy and delicious
Stuffed acorn squash
Courtesy of C&H Sugar

This creative, farm-to-table recipe looks fancy but is actually very easy! Just pop everything in the slow cooker and return two hours later to a dazzling, delicious side dish.

Recipe courtesy of C&H Sugar.

Ready in
2 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
2 h
(cook time)
4
Servings
659
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup C&H® Dark Brown Sugar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg
  • 3/4 Cups mixed dried berries
  • 1/4 Cup chopped pecans
  • 3 slices potato bread, cubed
  • 2 acorn squash
  • 2/3 Cups water
  • 1/2 Cup C&H® Organic Blue Agave Nectar Amber Syrup, divided
  • 4 Tablespoons butter, divided

Directions

In medium bowl, mix brown sugar, salt, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, nutmeg, berries and pecans. Stir to mix all together, toss in the bread cubes and stir so the bread cubes are coated in some of the mixture. Set aside.

Cut acorn squash in half. Remove stems and seeds. Trim bottom of squash so it sits flat. Place each half face up into slow cooker. Pour the water into bottom of slow cooker around the squash. Spoon ½ cup stuffing mixture into each acorn opening allowing it to mound a bit.  Drizzle 1/8 cup agave syrup over each squash. Press 1 tablespoon butter on top of each stuffing mound.

Set cooker on high for 2 hours.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving659
Total Fat18g27%
Sugar88gN/A
Saturated8g39%
Cholesterol31mg10%
Protein6g12%
Carbs128g43%
Vitamin A143µg16%
Vitamin B60.4mg33.4%
Vitamin C27mg29%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.6%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.7%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium243mg24%
Fiber6g25%
Folate (food)63µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)77µg19%
Folic acid8µgN/A
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium107mg25%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg13%
Phosphorus196mg28%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1191mg25%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg83%
Sodium265mg11%
Sugars, added83gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg38%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water289gN/A
Zinc2mg20%
