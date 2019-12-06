Cheese and Macaroni Pie

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Cook macaroni to al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

Add softened cream cheese, evaporated milk, milk, eggs and seasonings in medium bowl. Mix together using whisk or hand mixer on low speed until combined. If there are chunks of cream cheese, that’s OK. Set aside.

Grease 9x13 casserole dish with butter.

Mix together 8 ounces shredded cheddar and 8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese.

Alternately layer macaroni noodles and the cheddar/Monterey Jack mixture into casserole dish.

Top the casserole with final 8 ounces of shredded cheddar.

Pour the egg, cream cheese and milk mixture over the macaroni and cheese.

Bake in oven 35-45 minutes.

Serve warm.