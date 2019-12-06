  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Cheese and Macaroni Pie

By
Cream cheese adds a silky smoothness to this macaroni and cheese
Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal

Macaroni and cheese is maybe the ultimate comfort food. What’s not to love? It’s an excuse to eat tons of carbs and cheese. While there are countless delicious, ooey, gooey macaroni and cheese recipes, most of them are omitting one ingredient that’s a total game-changer: cream cheese.

Ready in
1 h 15 m
30 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
515
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 16 Ounces macaroni noodles
  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 12-ounce can evaporated milk
  • 1 1/2 Cup milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 Teaspoon paprika
  • Seasoned salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 16 Ounces shredded cheddar cheese
  • 8 Ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Cook macaroni to al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

Add softened cream cheese, evaporated milk, milk, eggs and seasonings in medium bowl. Mix together using whisk or hand mixer on low speed until combined. If there are chunks of cream cheese, that’s OK. Set aside.

Grease 9x13 casserole dish with butter.

Mix together 8 ounces shredded cheddar and 8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese.

Alternately layer macaroni noodles and the cheddar/Monterey Jack mixture into casserole dish.

Top the casserole with final 8 ounces of shredded cheddar.

Pour the egg, cream cheese and milk mixture over the macaroni and cheese.

Bake in oven 35-45 minutes.

Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving515
Total Fat31g48%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated18g90%
Cholesterol119mg40%
Protein24g47%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A271µg30%
Vitamin B120.8µg32.8%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.9%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.6%
Vitamin D63IU100%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.6%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium539mg54%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg7%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium49mg12%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5.1%
Phosphorus455mg65%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium306mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg35.6%
Sodium482mg20%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water90gN/A
Zinc3mg27%
