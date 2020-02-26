There’s no denying that bacon is one of the most iconic breakfast foods, but it isn’t especially easy to cook correctly. Frying bacon on the stove can be a little dangerous as the fat renders and splatters, and it’s easy to end up with an unevenly cooked final product. But how can you cook bacon the right way?

The answer involves a surprising ingredient: water.

The fine folks at America’s Test Kitchen figured out that adding just a little water to your frying pan yields deliciously crisp, evenly cooked bacon with none of the hazards traditionally associated with making this favorite food.

First, place your bacon in the pan and add just enough water to cover the bottom of the pan before turning the stove to high heat. When the water has boiled, lower the heat to medium, and once the water has evaporated, reduce the heat to low. Continue to cook the bacon until it’s at your desired crispiness.

Because this method reduces the splatter of pork fat, it allows you to multitask more easily. So go forth and make those perfectly scrambled eggs at the same time and have a delicious breakfast.

