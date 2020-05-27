Easy Bacon-Tomato Appetizers

May 27, 2020 | 8:36pm
If you're looking for a quick and easy appetizer to whip up for a party, these bacon and tomato appetizers can be ready in under 20 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust, softened as directed on box
- 1 Cup sour cream
- 1/2 Cup bacon bits
- 10 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
Directions
Heat oven to 425°F. Unroll pie crust on work surface; cut into 2-inch squares, making 20 squares. Place squares on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown.
Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix sour cream and bacon bits. Spoon about 2 teaspoons sour cream mixture onto each pie crust square. Top each with tomato half.
Servings20
Calories Per Serving79
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar0.5gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol11mg4%
Protein1g3%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A24µg3%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.7%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium14mg1%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)2µgN/A
Magnesium3mg1%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.2%
Phosphorus29mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium49mg1%
Sodium120mg5%
Water16gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.4%
