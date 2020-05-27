Easy Bacon-Tomato Appetizers

Heat oven to 425°F. Unroll pie crust on work surface; cut into 2-inch squares, making 20 squares. Place squares on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown.

Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix sour cream and bacon bits. Spoon about 2 teaspoons sour cream mixture onto each pie crust square. Top each with tomato half.