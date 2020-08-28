  1. Home
Candied Sweet Potato Casserole

August 28, 2020 | 3:30pm
This Southern staple is a Thanksgiving must have
Courtesy of McCormick

Made with mini marshmallows, chopped pecans and brown sugar, this sweet potato casserole is a dish you must have on your Thanksgiving table. 

Courtesy of McCormick 

Ready in
1 h and 10 m
15 m
(prepare time)
55 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
285
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar, divided
  • 2 Tablespoons orange juice
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice, divided
  • 3 Pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 Tablespoons butter, divided
  • 1/4 Cup flour
  • 1/2 Cup chopped pecans
  • 2 Cups miniature marshmallows

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Mix 1/4 cup of the brown sugar, orange juice, vanilla and 1 teaspoon of the pumpkin pie spice in large bowl. Add sweet potatoes; toss to coat. Spoon into 13x9-inch baking dish. Dot with 2 tablespoons of the butter. Cover.

Bake 45 minutes or until potatoes are slightly tender.

Meanwhile, mix flour, remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice in medium bowl. Cut in remaining 2 tablespoons butter with fork until crumbly. Stir in pecans and marshmallows.

Remove casserole from oven and stir gently to coat potatoes in syrup. Sprinkle evenly with marshmallow-crumb topping. Bake, uncovered, 7 to 10 minutes longer or until potatoes are tender and topping is golden brown.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving285
Total Fat9g13%
Sugar23gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol12mg4%
Protein3g6%
Carbs50g17%
Vitamin A1004µg100%
Vitamin B60.3mg23.4%
Vitamin C5mg5%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.8%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium58mg6%
Fiber5g19%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg5%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.7%
Phosphorus86mg12%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium510mg11%
Sodium87mg4%
Sugars, added16gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.5%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water112gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.3%
