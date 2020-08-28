Candied Sweet Potato Casserole

Made with mini marshmallows, chopped pecans and brown sugar, this sweet potato casserole is a dish you must have on your Thanksgiving table.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar, divided
- 2 Tablespoons orange juice
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice, divided
- 3 Pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 4 Tablespoons butter, divided
- 1/4 Cup flour
- 1/2 Cup chopped pecans
- 2 Cups miniature marshmallows
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Mix 1/4 cup of the brown sugar, orange juice, vanilla and 1 teaspoon of the pumpkin pie spice in large bowl. Add sweet potatoes; toss to coat. Spoon into 13x9-inch baking dish. Dot with 2 tablespoons of the butter. Cover.
Bake 45 minutes or until potatoes are slightly tender.
Meanwhile, mix flour, remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice in medium bowl. Cut in remaining 2 tablespoons butter with fork until crumbly. Stir in pecans and marshmallows.
Remove casserole from oven and stir gently to coat potatoes in syrup. Sprinkle evenly with marshmallow-crumb topping. Bake, uncovered, 7 to 10 minutes longer or until potatoes are tender and topping is golden brown.