Preheat oven to 350º F.

In a small sauce pan, add all ingredients except pomegranate arils and brie. Bring to a gentle boil then turn down to low. Stir frequently and cook for about 4-6 minutes.

Remove from heat and add pomegranate arils. Stir.

Scrape or carefully slice the top rind off of the brie. Bake brie for about 10-15 minutes.

Remove from oven and top the brie with the sauce. Return to oven for 3-5 minutes just to warm topping.

Serve immediately with crackers, apples, pears or crostini.