
4.5
2 ratings

Pomegranate Cranberry Baked Brie

August 17, 2020 | 4:18pm
Delicious on crackers, pears or crostini
Brie with Cranberry Pomegranate Sauce
Courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings

If you're hosting a holiday party, this shareable appetizer is the perfect starter and comes together in less than 20 minutes.

Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings.

Ready in
17 m
10 m
(prepare time)
7 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
195
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Pomegranate molasses can be found in most grocery stores and many international specialty stores. It's also very simple to make with pomegranate juice, sugar and lemon.

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces brie
  • 6 Ounces fresh cranberries
  • 1/4 Cup light brown sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons pomegranate molasses
  • 1/4 Teaspoon fresh thyme
  • 1/2 Cup pomegranate arils

Directions

Preheat oven to 350º F.

In a small sauce pan, add all ingredients except pomegranate arils and brie. Bring to a gentle boil then turn down to low. Stir frequently and cook for about 4-6 minutes.

Remove from heat and add pomegranate arils. Stir.

Scrape or carefully slice the top rind off of the brie. Bake brie for about 10-15 minutes.

Remove from oven and top the brie with the sauce. Return to oven for 3-5 minutes just to warm topping.

Serve immediately with crackers, apples, pears or crostini.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving195
Total Fat11g16%
Sugar14gN/A
Saturated7g33%
Cholesterol38mg13%
Protein8g16%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A67µg7%
Vitamin B120.6µg26%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.7%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.3%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium93mg9%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg8%
Iron0.7mg3.8%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.8%
Phosphorus82mg12%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium227mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.2%
Sodium243mg10%
Sugars, added11gN/A
Water56gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
