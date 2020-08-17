If you're hosting a holiday party, this shareable appetizer is the perfect starter and comes together in less than 20 minutes.
Notes
Pomegranate molasses can be found in most grocery stores and many international specialty stores. It's also very simple to make with pomegranate juice, sugar and lemon.
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces brie
- 6 Ounces fresh cranberries
- 1/4 Cup light brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons pomegranate molasses
- 1/4 Teaspoon fresh thyme
- 1/2 Cup pomegranate arils
Directions
Preheat oven to 350º F.
In a small sauce pan, add all ingredients except pomegranate arils and brie. Bring to a gentle boil then turn down to low. Stir frequently and cook for about 4-6 minutes.
Remove from heat and add pomegranate arils. Stir.
Scrape or carefully slice the top rind off of the brie. Bake brie for about 10-15 minutes.
Remove from oven and top the brie with the sauce. Return to oven for 3-5 minutes just to warm topping.
Serve immediately with crackers, apples, pears or crostini.