4.5
2 ratings

King's Hawaiian Sweet Bread Stuffing

August 19, 2020 | 11:19am
Sweet and savory
Kings Hawaiian Stuffing
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian

King's Hawaiian Bread is very moist and dense, making it a wonderful bread for stuffing. This recipe has all the traditional flavors of boxed stuffing but the texture and delicious sausage elevate it to the next level.

Recipe courtesy of King's Hawaiian.

Ready in
1 h
30 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
383
Calories Per Serving
Notes

If you don’t have apricots, dried cherries would make a nice substitution.

Ingredients

  • 1 package KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Hawaiian Sweet Round Bread
  • 8 Ounces sausage, casings removed
  • 1 stalk celery
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 onion, minced
  • 1 egg beaten
  • 2 Tablespoons flat leaf parsley, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon poultry seasoning
  • 1-2 Cup chicken broth
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/4 Cup chopped dried apricots
  • 1/4 Cup cashews

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Heat a saute pan over medium heat. Add sausage and cook until meat is cooked through. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

To pan add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and heat over medium heat. Add onion and celery and cook until softened. Season with salt and pepper. Add sausage. Stir to combine.

Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Add egg, parsley, and poultry seasoning. Stir to combine. Add in bread cubes and 1 cup chicken broth, apricots and cashews. Combine. If mixture is too dry add additional stock, if mixture is too wet add additional bread.

When well combined and to desired consistency pour into an oven proof casserole dish, cover with aluminum foil and bake for approximately 45 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking for additional 15 minutes or until lightly brown.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving383
Total Fat18g27%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated5g23%
Cholesterol55mg18%
Protein17g33%
Carbs41g14%
Vitamin A40µg4%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.1%
Vitamin B60.3mg19.8%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.5%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K36µg30%
Calcium115mg11%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)58µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)79µg20%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium61mg15%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg42%
Phosphorus221mg32%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium467mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24.3%
Sodium696mg29%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg33.5%
Water132gN/A
Zinc2mg19%
