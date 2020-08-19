King's Hawaiian Bread is very moist and dense, making it a wonderful bread for stuffing. This recipe has all the traditional flavors of boxed stuffing but the texture and delicious sausage elevate it to the next level.
Recipe courtesy of King's Hawaiian.
Notes
If you don’t have apricots, dried cherries would make a nice substitution.
Ingredients
- 1 package KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Hawaiian Sweet Round Bread
- 8 Ounces sausage, casings removed
- 1 stalk celery
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, minced
- 1 egg beaten
- 2 Tablespoons flat leaf parsley, minced
- 1 Tablespoon poultry seasoning
- 1-2 Cup chicken broth
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/4 Cup chopped dried apricots
- 1/4 Cup cashews
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Heat a saute pan over medium heat. Add sausage and cook until meat is cooked through. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
To pan add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and heat over medium heat. Add onion and celery and cook until softened. Season with salt and pepper. Add sausage. Stir to combine.
Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Add egg, parsley, and poultry seasoning. Stir to combine. Add in bread cubes and 1 cup chicken broth, apricots and cashews. Combine. If mixture is too dry add additional stock, if mixture is too wet add additional bread.
When well combined and to desired consistency pour into an oven proof casserole dish, cover with aluminum foil and bake for approximately 45 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking for additional 15 minutes or until lightly brown.