Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Heat a saute pan over medium heat. Add sausage and cook until meat is cooked through. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

To pan add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and heat over medium heat. Add onion and celery and cook until softened. Season with salt and pepper. Add sausage. Stir to combine.

Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Add egg, parsley, and poultry seasoning. Stir to combine. Add in bread cubes and 1 cup chicken broth, apricots and cashews. Combine. If mixture is too dry add additional stock, if mixture is too wet add additional bread.

When well combined and to desired consistency pour into an oven proof casserole dish, cover with aluminum foil and bake for approximately 45 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking for additional 15 minutes or until lightly brown.