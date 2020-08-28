Instant Pot Sweet Potato Casserole

Peel the sweet potatoes and cut them into pieces.

Place the sweet potatoes in instant pot and add water in it.

Close the lid of instant pot and set valve to sealing.

Set the instant pot to “Manual” at high pressure for 8 minutes, release the pressure quickly through steam vent.

Open the lid of the instant pot check potatoes by poking knife in them.

If they are done, drain the liquid from the pot. Else cook for 2 more minutes.

Add in remaining ingredients for potato puree.

Mash the potatoes until they are smooth. (you can do this by an immersion blender or a potato masher)

If mashes are thick you add a little more milk to make it smooth.

Take a large bowl and add ingredients of pecan mixture in it and mix well.

Spread this mixture on the mash potatoes.

Select sauté and cook for 5-10 minutes while stirring occasionally.

Keep the potatoes on keep warm mode unless they are to be served.