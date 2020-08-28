  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Sweet Potato Casserole

August 28, 2020 | 5:20pm
This staple doesn't require an oven
Courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Sweet potato casserole is a must have side dish during Thanksgiving, but this recipe has your Instant Pot do all of the work for you. 

Ready in
35 m
15 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
290
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 sweet potatoes
  • 1 Cup water
  • 3 Tablespoons milk
  • 2 Tablespoons coconut oil softened
  • 1/4 Cup maple syrup
  • 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 egg beaten
  • 1 1/2 Cup pecans toasted and chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons coconut oil melted
  • 3 Tablespoons maple syrup
  • 2 Tablespoons almond flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 Teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt

Directions

Peel the sweet potatoes and cut them into pieces.

Place the sweet potatoes in instant pot and add water in it.

Close the lid of instant pot and set valve to sealing.

Set the instant pot to “Manual” at high pressure for 8 minutes, release the pressure quickly through steam vent.

Open the lid of the instant pot check potatoes by poking knife in them.

If they are done, drain the liquid from the pot. Else cook for 2 more minutes.

Add in remaining ingredients for potato puree.

Mash the potatoes until they are smooth. (you can do this by an immersion blender or a potato masher)

If mashes are thick you add a little more milk to make it smooth.

Take a large bowl and add ingredients of pecan mixture in it and mix well.

Spread this mixture on the mash potatoes.

Select sauté and cook for 5-10 minutes while stirring occasionally.

Keep the potatoes on keep warm mode unless they are to be served.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving290
Total Fat22g33%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated7g37%
Cholesterol21mg7%
Protein4g7%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A300µg33%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.4%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.9%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium56mg6%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.9mg4.8%
Magnesium38mg9%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg2.9%
Phosphorus95mg14%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium279mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.4%
Sodium72mg3%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.2%
Water77gN/A
Zinc1mg12%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
