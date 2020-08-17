August 17, 2020 | 5:00pm
Courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings
Roasted green beans are a quick and easy side dish for any day of the week. Roasting the green beans and tomatoes in the oven gives them extra flavor while leaving them firm.
Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound fresh green beans, trimmed
- 1 pint chery or grape tomatoes
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 3 Teaspoons garlic
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°.
Place all ingredients in a bowl and toss well.
Place on a sheet pan and cook for about 10 minutes.
Serve warm.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving133
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated1g5%
Protein4g8%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A96µg11%
Vitamin B60.3mg26%
Vitamin C33mg37%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K37µg31%
Calcium79mg8%
Fiber6g24%
Folate (food)69µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)69µg17%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium54mg13%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus90mg13%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium586mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.2%
Sodium621mg26%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.7%
Water238gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.4%