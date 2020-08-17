  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Green Beans

August 17, 2020 | 5:00pm
The recipe you've bean waiting for
Oven Roasted green beans
Courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings

Roasted green beans are a quick and easy side dish for any day of the week.  Roasting the green beans and tomatoes in the oven gives them extra flavor while leaving them firm.

Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
133
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Pound fresh green beans, trimmed
  • 1 pint chery or grape tomatoes
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 Teaspoons garlic
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°.

Place all ingredients in a bowl and toss well.

Place on a sheet pan and cook for about 10 minutes.

Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving133
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated1g5%
Protein4g8%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A96µg11%
Vitamin B60.3mg26%
Vitamin C33mg37%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K37µg31%
Calcium79mg8%
Fiber6g24%
Folate (food)69µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)69µg17%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium54mg13%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus90mg13%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium586mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.2%
Sodium621mg26%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.7%
Water238gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.4%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
easy recipes
green beans
vegetable side dish
holiday sides