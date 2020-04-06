  1. Home


4.5
2 ratings

Orange Glazed Ham

April 6, 2020
The most delicious addition to Easter ham
Photo courtesy of McCormick

A spiral cut ham with a spiced orange marmalade glaze makes an impressive Easter or Christmas main dish.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h and 55 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 45 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
645
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 bone-in spiral-cut ham, about 10 pounds
  • 1 Cup orange marmalade
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Mustard, Ground
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Black Pepper, Ground
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Cloves, Ground

Directions

Preheat oven to 325°F. Place the ham on its side in roasting pan. Mix marmalade and spices in small bowl until well blended. Brush 1/2 of the marmalade mixture over ham, gently separating the slices so mixture can reach middle of ham. Cover loosely with foil.

Bake 1 hour, basting occasionally with pan drippings. Remove foil. Brush with remaining marmalade mixture. Bake 45 minutes longer. Serve ham with pan drippings.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving645
Total Fat35g54%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated12g58%
Cholesterol200mg67%
Protein56g100%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A0.4µgN/A
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B61mg92%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.7%
Vitamin D99IU100%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.3%
Calcium29mg3%
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium55mg13%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg82%
Phosphorus528mg75%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1090mg23%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg53.6%
Sodium3540mg100%
Sugars, added8gN/A
Thiamin (B1)2mg100%
Water226gN/A
Zinc7mg60%
