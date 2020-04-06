Orange Glazed Ham

Preheat oven to 325°F. Place the ham on its side in roasting pan. Mix marmalade and spices in small bowl until well blended. Brush 1/2 of the marmalade mixture over ham, gently separating the slices so mixture can reach middle of ham. Cover loosely with foil.

Bake 1 hour, basting occasionally with pan drippings. Remove foil. Brush with remaining marmalade mixture. Bake 45 minutes longer. Serve ham with pan drippings.