This sage recipe is nostalgic of the stove top recipes we all remember as children on Thanksgiving Day. Apples, raisins and sausage add even more flavor and savoriness to the beloved side dish.
Recipe courtesy of The Chopping Block.
Ingredients
- 8 Cups bread such as baguette, Viennese, pumpernickel, sourdough, or a combination
- 8 Ounces breakfast sausage
- 1 Tablespoon grapeseed oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, small diced
- 2 stalks celery, small diced
- 1 large red apple, small diced
- 1/2 Cup raisins, chopped
- 1 Cup milk
- 2 Cups chicken stock
- 2-3 Tablespoons dried sage
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 eggs
Directions
Cut the bread into 1-inch cubes. Lay the diced bread on a sheet tray and allow for it to dry out for about 2 hours.
Preheat the oven to 375° F. Butter a large baking dish or wide, heavy pan, and set aside.
Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat, and add the grapeseed oil. Add the sausage and sauté, stirring constantly, until cooked through and golden brown, about 4 minutes. Add the onion and celery and continue to sauté until softened.
Place the dried-out bread in a large mixing bowl, and toss with the sausage mixture. Stir in the apple, raisins, milk and stock. Season with sage, salt and pepper.
Whisk the eggs together in a bowl until thoroughly blended, and fold into the stuffing.
Pour the stuffing into the prepared dish and bake, uncovered, until the top is golden brown and crisp, about 1 hour.