Cut the bread into 1-inch cubes. Lay the diced bread on a sheet tray and allow for it to dry out for about 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 375° F. Butter a large baking dish or wide, heavy pan, and set aside.

Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat, and add the grapeseed oil. Add the sausage and sauté, stirring constantly, until cooked through and golden brown, about 4 minutes. Add the onion and celery and continue to sauté until softened.

Place the dried-out bread in a large mixing bowl, and toss with the sausage mixture. Stir in the apple, raisins, milk and stock. Season with sage, salt and pepper.

Whisk the eggs together in a bowl until thoroughly blended, and fold into the stuffing.

Pour the stuffing into the prepared dish and bake, uncovered, until the top is golden brown and crisp, about 1 hour.