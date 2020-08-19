  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Sage Stuffing

August 19, 2020 | 2:53pm
Gather 'round the table
Sage stuffing
Courtesy of The Chopping Block

This sage recipe is nostalgic of the stove top recipes we all remember as children on Thanksgiving Day. Apples, raisins and sausage add even more flavor and savoriness to the beloved side dish.

Recipe courtesy of The Chopping Block.

Ready in
1 h 20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h 10 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
247
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 8 Cups bread such as baguette, Viennese, pumpernickel, sourdough, or a combination
  • 8 Ounces breakfast sausage
  • 1 Tablespoon grapeseed oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, small diced
  • 2 stalks celery, small diced
  • 1 large red apple, small diced
  • 1/2 Cup raisins, chopped
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 2 Cups chicken stock
  • 2-3 Tablespoons dried sage
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 4 eggs

Directions

Cut the bread into 1-inch cubes. Lay the diced bread on a sheet tray and allow for it to dry out for about 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 375° F. Butter a large baking dish or wide, heavy pan, and set aside.

Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat, and add the grapeseed oil. Add the sausage and sauté, stirring constantly, until cooked through and golden brown, about 4 minutes. Add the onion and celery and continue to sauté until softened.

Place the dried-out bread in a large mixing bowl, and toss with the sausage mixture. Stir in the apple, raisins, milk and stock. Season with sage, salt and pepper.

Whisk the eggs together in a bowl until thoroughly blended, and fold into the stuffing.

Pour the stuffing into the prepared dish and bake, uncovered, until the top is golden brown and crisp, about 1 hour.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving247
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol84mg28%
Protein11g22%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A48µg5%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.6%
Vitamin B60.2mg14.1%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D1µg6.5%
Vitamin E1mg6.5%
Vitamin K12µg10%
Calcium74mg7%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)65µg16%
Folic acid19µgN/A
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg22%
Phosphorus141mg20%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium314mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.7%
Sodium444mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg25.3%
Water127gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
Tags
best recipes
fall recipes
family dinner
Thanksgiving recipes
stuffing recipe