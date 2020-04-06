Honey Brown Sugar Glazed Ham

April 6, 2020
Photo courtesy of McCormick
Wondering how to make honey glaze for ham? Try this easy brown sugar glaze for ham recipe enhanced with cinnamon and ginger—perfect for Easter or Christmas celebrations.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 bone-in spiral-cut ham, about 10 pounds
- 1 Cup honey
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ginger, Ground
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Mustard, Ground
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Cinnamon, Ground
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Place the ham on its side in roasting pan. Mix honey, brown sugar and spices in small bowl until well blended. If mixture is too thick, microwave on HIGH 30 seconds to 1 minute or until smooth, stirring after 30 seconds. Brush 1/2 of the honey mixture over ham, gently separating the slices so mixture can reach middle of ham. Cover loosely with foil.
Bake 1 hour, basting occasionally with pan drippings. Remove foil. Brush with remaining honey mixture. Bake 45 minutes longer. Serve ham with pan drippings.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving672
Total Fat35g54%
Sugar16gN/A
Saturated12g58%
Cholesterol200mg67%
Protein56g100%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B61mg92%
Vitamin D99IU100%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.2%
Calcium29mg3%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium55mg13%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg83%
Phosphorus528mg75%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1098mg23%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg53.7%
Sodium3534mg100%
Sugars, added16gN/A
Thiamin (B1)2mg100%
Water225gN/A
Zinc7mg60%
