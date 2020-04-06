  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Honey Brown Sugar Glazed Ham

April 6, 2020
A great centerpiece for any celebration
Honey Brown Sugar Glazed Ham
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Wondering how to make honey glaze for ham? Try this easy brown sugar glaze for ham recipe enhanced with cinnamon and ginger—perfect for Easter or Christmas celebrations.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h and 55 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 45 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
672
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 bone-in spiral-cut ham, about 10 pounds
  • 1 Cup honey
  • 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ginger, Ground
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Mustard, Ground
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Cinnamon, Ground

Directions

Preheat oven to 325°F. Place the ham on its side in roasting pan. Mix honey, brown sugar and spices in small bowl until well blended. If mixture is too thick, microwave on HIGH 30 seconds to 1 minute or until smooth, stirring after 30 seconds. Brush 1/2 of the honey mixture over ham, gently separating the slices so mixture can reach middle of ham. Cover loosely with foil.

Bake 1 hour, basting occasionally with pan drippings. Remove foil. Brush with remaining honey mixture. Bake 45 minutes longer. Serve ham with pan drippings.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving672
Total Fat35g54%
Sugar16gN/A
Saturated12g58%
Cholesterol200mg67%
Protein56g100%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B61mg92%
Vitamin D99IU100%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.2%
Calcium29mg3%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium55mg13%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg83%
Phosphorus528mg75%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1098mg23%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg53.7%
Sodium3534mg100%
Sugars, added16gN/A
Thiamin (B1)2mg100%
Water225gN/A
Zinc7mg60%
Tags
best recipes