Honey Brown Sugar Glazed Ham

Preheat oven to 325°F. Place the ham on its side in roasting pan. Mix honey, brown sugar and spices in small bowl until well blended. If mixture is too thick, microwave on HIGH 30 seconds to 1 minute or until smooth, stirring after 30 seconds. Brush 1/2 of the honey mixture over ham, gently separating the slices so mixture can reach middle of ham. Cover loosely with foil.

Bake 1 hour, basting occasionally with pan drippings. Remove foil. Brush with remaining honey mixture. Bake 45 minutes longer. Serve ham with pan drippings.