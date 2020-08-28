Pineapple Stuffing

August 28, 2020 | 5:26pm
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian
Sweeten your stuffing up this Thanksgiving with the addition of pineapple. The secret ingredient adds flare to traditional, homestyle cooking.
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup butter
- 1 Cup Celery, diced small
- 1 Cup Onion, diced small
- 1 Teaspoon Dried Thyme
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon Dried sage
- 1 container (14.5 ounces) chicken broth
- 1/2 Cup Fresh parsley, loosely packed and coarsely chopped
- 1 Tablespoon orange zest
- 1 large can (20 ounces) Crushed pineapple, drained
- 2 loaves KING’S HAWAIIAN Original Hawaiian Sweet Sliced Bread, cut into 1/2-inch cubes and toasted/staled
Directions
Preheat oven to 325ºF. In 12-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add celery and onion, and cook 10 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.
Stir in thyme, sage, salt, pepper, chicken broth; bring to boil quickly remove skillet from heat.
Place bread cubes in very large bowl. Add celery mixture, parsley, orange zest and pineapple; toss to mix well.
Spoon stuffing into 13-inch by 9-inch glass baking dish and bake 30-40 minutes or until heated through.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving765
Total Fat19g30%
Sugar35gN/A
Saturated9g46%
Cholesterol34mg11%
Protein24g49%
Carbs126g42%
Vitamin A136µg15%
Vitamin B60.4mg33%
Vitamin C24mg27%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.9%
Vitamin K146µg100%
Calcium314mg31%
Fiber10g40%
Folate (food)162µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)227µg57%
Folic acid38µgN/A
Iron8mg46%
Magnesium121mg29%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg81%
Phosphorus345mg49%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium721mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg49%
Sodium1146mg48%
Sugars, added20gN/A
Thiamin (B1)1mg80.7%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water311gN/A
Zinc3mg25%