  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pineapple Stuffing

August 28, 2020 | 5:26pm
You've never had stuffing quite like this before
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian

Sweeten your stuffing up this Thanksgiving with the addition of pineapple. The secret ingredient adds flare to traditional, homestyle cooking. 

Courtesy of King's Hawaiian 

Ready in
1 h and 25 m
25 m
(prepare time)
60 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
765
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup butter
  • 1 Cup Celery, diced small
  • 1 Cup Onion, diced small
  • 1 Teaspoon Dried Thyme
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Dried sage
  • 1 container (14.5 ounces) chicken broth
  • 1/2 Cup Fresh parsley, loosely packed and coarsely chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon orange zest
  • 1 large can (20 ounces) Crushed pineapple, drained
  • 2 loaves KING’S HAWAIIAN Original Hawaiian Sweet Sliced Bread, cut into 1/2-inch cubes and toasted/staled

Directions

Preheat oven to 325ºF. In 12-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add celery and onion, and cook 10 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.

Stir in thyme, sage, salt, pepper, chicken broth; bring to boil quickly remove skillet from heat.

Place bread cubes in very large bowl. Add celery mixture, parsley, orange zest and pineapple; toss to mix well.

Spoon stuffing into 13-inch by 9-inch glass baking dish and bake 30-40 minutes or until heated through.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving765
Total Fat19g30%
Sugar35gN/A
Saturated9g46%
Cholesterol34mg11%
Protein24g49%
Carbs126g42%
Vitamin A136µg15%
Vitamin B60.4mg33%
Vitamin C24mg27%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.9%
Vitamin K146µg100%
Calcium314mg31%
Fiber10g40%
Folate (food)162µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)227µg57%
Folic acid38µgN/A
Iron8mg46%
Magnesium121mg29%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg81%
Phosphorus345mg49%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium721mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg49%
Sodium1146mg48%
Sugars, added20gN/A
Thiamin (B1)1mg80.7%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water311gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
thanksgiving side dishes
easy side dishes
holiday prep