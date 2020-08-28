Pineapple Stuffing

Preheat oven to 325ºF. In 12-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add celery and onion, and cook 10 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.

Stir in thyme, sage, salt, pepper, chicken broth; bring to boil quickly remove skillet from heat.

Place bread cubes in very large bowl. Add celery mixture, parsley, orange zest and pineapple; toss to mix well.

Spoon stuffing into 13-inch by 9-inch glass baking dish and bake 30-40 minutes or until heated through.