  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

August 28, 2020 | 3:15pm
A little dash of garlic is all you need
Courtesy of McCormick

It doesn't take much to make mashed potatoes shine. For this recipe, all you'll need to do is add in a little garlic and you'll be ready for everything from weeknight dinners to holiday parties. 

Courtesy of McCormick 

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
220
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds russet potatoes, peeled and quartered  Substitutions available
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder  Substitutions available
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground White Pepper
  • 2/3 Cups milk
  • 3 Tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 Cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Directions

Place potatoes in 4-quart saucepan. Cover with water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender.

Drain and return potatoes to pan on low heat. Add garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mash with potato masher, gradually adding milk, then butter. Stir in cheese.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving220
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated5g24%
Cholesterol22mg7%
Protein6g13%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A67µg7%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.2%
Vitamin B60.6mg46.5%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.6%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.5%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium103mg10%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)27µg7%
Iron2mg8%
Magnesium44mg10%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus153mg22%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium748mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.9%
Sodium362mg15%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.8%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water156gN/A
Zinc0.9mg7.9%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
potato recipes
thanksgiving side dishes
Holiday planning