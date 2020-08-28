Garlic Mashed Potatoes

August 28, 2020 | 3:15pm
It doesn't take much to make mashed potatoes shine. For this recipe, all you'll need to do is add in a little garlic and you'll be ready for everything from weeknight dinners to holiday parties.
Ingredients
- 3 Pounds russet potatoes, peeled and quartered Substitutions available
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder Substitutions available
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground White Pepper
- 2/3 Cups milk
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 1/2 Cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
Directions
Place potatoes in 4-quart saucepan. Cover with water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender.
Drain and return potatoes to pan on low heat. Add garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mash with potato masher, gradually adding milk, then butter. Stir in cheese.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving220
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated5g24%
Cholesterol22mg7%
Protein6g13%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A67µg7%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.2%
Vitamin B60.6mg46.5%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.6%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.5%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium103mg10%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)27µg7%
Iron2mg8%
Magnesium44mg10%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus153mg22%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium748mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.9%
Sodium362mg15%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.8%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water156gN/A
Zinc0.9mg7.9%