Oyster Stuffing is a classic New England-style side dish. It's full of shucked oysters, fluffy French bread, smoky bacon, and seasoned with the robust flavors of parsley, thyme, nutmeg and sage. If you’ve never cooked homemade Oyster Stuffing, this is the year to start.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 4 slices bacon
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 2 Cups chopped celery
- 1 Cup chopped onion
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Parsley Flakes
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Nutmeg
- 10 Cups cubed French bread, (1-inch cubes)
- 1 Cup Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock
- 1 container (12 ounces) shucked oysters, drained or 12 shucked oysters
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook bacon in large skillet on medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon; crumble and set aside. Reserve bacon drippings in skillet. Melt butter in same large skillet with the bacon drippings on medium heat. Add celery, onion and seasonings; cook and stir until softened, about 5 minutes.
Mix bread cubes, onion mixture, crumbled bacon and stock in large bowl. Add oysters; toss gently until well mixed. Spoon into lightly greased 13x9-inch baking dish.
Bake 40 minutes or until heated through and lightly browned.