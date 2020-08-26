Oyster Stuffing

Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook bacon in large skillet on medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon; crumble and set aside. Reserve bacon drippings in skillet. Melt butter in same large skillet with the bacon drippings on medium heat. Add celery, onion and seasonings; cook and stir until softened, about 5 minutes.

Mix bread cubes, onion mixture, crumbled bacon and stock in large bowl. Add oysters; toss gently until well mixed. Spoon into lightly greased 13x9-inch baking dish.

Bake 40 minutes or until heated through and lightly browned.