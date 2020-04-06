  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cheesy Broccoli Tater-Topped Casserole

April 6, 2020 | 5:37pm
Tots are all grown up
Cheesy Broccoli Tater-Topped Casserole
Photo credit: Julie Gransee from Lovely Little Kitchen

Cheesy broccoli and cauliflower casserole gets topped with tots and baked until golden for a crunchy, fun, kid and adult-friendly Easter side dish. Tip: Use frozen veggies to cut down on prep time.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h and 15 m
20 m
(prepare time)
55 m
(cook time)
14
Servings
269
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 package (16 ounces) frozen broccoli florets, thawed
  • 1 package (16 ounces) frozen cauliflower florets, thawed
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 1 Cup chopped onion
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Perfect Pinch® Italian Seasoning
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Black Pepper, Coarse Ground
  • 1-1/4 Cup milk
  • 4 Ounces (1/2 package) cream cheese, cubed
  • 1/4 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 Cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 1 pound frozen fried potato nuggets

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut up any large broccoli or cauliflower florets into bite-size pieces. Set aside.

Melt butter in large skillet on medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir about 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in flour, Italian seasoning, garlic salt and pepper. Add milk; cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Add cream cheese and Parmesan cheese; cook and stir until cream cheese is melted. Add vegetables; toss gently to coat. Spoon into 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with Cheddar cheese. Top with potato nuggets.

Bake 45 to 55 minutes or until heated through and potato nuggets are golden brown and crispy.

Nutritional Facts
Servings14
Calories Per Serving269
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated8g41%
Cholesterol54mg18%
Protein14g27%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A159µg18%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.8%
Vitamin B60.2mg13.9%
Vitamin C47mg52%
Vitamin D22IU100%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.2%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium223mg22%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)56µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)58µg15%
Folic acid2µgN/A
Iron1mg5.3%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg15%
Phosphorus262mg37%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium328mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.8%
Sodium407mg17%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water117gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
Tags
best recipes