Cheesy Broccoli Tater-Topped Casserole

Cheesy broccoli and cauliflower casserole gets topped with tots and baked until golden for a crunchy, fun, kid and adult-friendly Easter side dish. Tip: Use frozen veggies to cut down on prep time.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 package (16 ounces) frozen broccoli florets, thawed
- 1 package (16 ounces) frozen cauliflower florets, thawed
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 Cup chopped onion
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Perfect Pinch® Italian Seasoning
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Black Pepper, Coarse Ground
- 1-1/4 Cup milk
- 4 Ounces (1/2 package) cream cheese, cubed
- 1/4 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 Cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1 pound frozen fried potato nuggets
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut up any large broccoli or cauliflower florets into bite-size pieces. Set aside.
Melt butter in large skillet on medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir about 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in flour, Italian seasoning, garlic salt and pepper. Add milk; cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Add cream cheese and Parmesan cheese; cook and stir until cream cheese is melted. Add vegetables; toss gently to coat. Spoon into 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with Cheddar cheese. Top with potato nuggets.
Bake 45 to 55 minutes or until heated through and potato nuggets are golden brown and crispy.