Cut the pumpkin into halves and remove the seeds.

Adjust the trivet in an instant pot and add half cup of water and the pumpkin.

Press “manual” and cook for 5-7 minutes with the valve closed.

Put the oil in the skillet and add diced onion into it, sauté on medium heat until onion becomes translucent. Add broth and minced garlic.

Remove the pumpkin from instant pot carefully.

Blend the pumpkin and onion mixture in a blender until smooth.

Sauté chopped tomato and celery in the pan.

Add celery, tomato, cilantro and sour cream on top of the soup.

Serve the soup with the topping of parsley, pumpkin seeds and olive oil.