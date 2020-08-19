August 19, 2020 | 12:18pm
Courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Add parsley and olive oil to this healthy pumpkin soup to really make it shine.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks.
Ingredients
- 1 pumpkin
- 2 onions
- 2 Cups chicken broth
- 1 tomato
- 2 Tablespoons garlic, minced
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 2 stalks celery
- Cilantro, to garnish
- Sour cream, to garnish
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Parsley, pumpkin seeds and olive oil to garnish (optional)
Directions
Cut the pumpkin into halves and remove the seeds.
Adjust the trivet in an instant pot and add half cup of water and the pumpkin.
Press “manual” and cook for 5-7 minutes with the valve closed.
Put the oil in the skillet and add diced onion into it, sauté on medium heat until onion becomes translucent. Add broth and minced garlic.
Remove the pumpkin from instant pot carefully.
Blend the pumpkin and onion mixture in a blender until smooth.
Sauté chopped tomato and celery in the pan.
Add celery, tomato, cilantro and sour cream on top of the soup.
Serve the soup with the topping of parsley, pumpkin seeds and olive oil.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving294
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar16gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol4mg1%
Protein9g17%
Carbs39g13%
Vitamin A1633µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg37.3%
Vitamin C54mg60%
Vitamin E6mg41%
Vitamin K148µg100%
Calcium137mg14%
Fiber5g18%
Folate (food)103µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)103µg26%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium70mg17%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg29%
Phosphorus241mg34%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1703mg36%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg43.5%
Sodium1538mg64%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.2%
Water595gN/A
Zinc2mg16%