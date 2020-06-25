  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Signature Pumpkin Pie

June 25, 2020 | 4:39pm
Serve it with vanilla whipped cream
Recipe courtesy of Mccormick

While pumpkin pie is widely regarded as a Thanksgiving staple, this recipe will have you wondering why it's reserved for only one holiday. Prepared in just five minutes, this dessert is delicious year round. 

Ready in
1 h
5 m
(prepare time)
55 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
324
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 frozen unbaked deep dish pie crust, 9-inch
  • 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
  • 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 1 teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place frozen pie crust on large foil-lined baking sheet.

Mix pumpkin, milk, eggs, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla in large bowl until smooth. Pour into crust.

Bake 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. Bake 40 minutes longer or until knife inserted 1 inch from crust comes out clean. Cool completely on wire rack. Serve with Vanilla Whipped Cream, if desired.

Try this recipe with our Homemade Vanilla Pie Crust.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving324
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar29gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol57mg19%
Protein7g13%
Carbs47g16%
Vitamin A468µg52%
Vitamin B120.3µg13.1%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.1%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.2%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium168mg17%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)28µg7%
Folic acid5µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.1%
Phosphorus179mg26%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium335mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.1%
Sodium198mg8%
Water75gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
dessert recipes
pie recipes
state by state