Signature Pumpkin Pie

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place frozen pie crust on large foil-lined baking sheet.

Mix pumpkin, milk, eggs, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla in large bowl until smooth. Pour into crust.

Bake 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. Bake 40 minutes longer or until knife inserted 1 inch from crust comes out clean. Cool completely on wire rack. Serve with Vanilla Whipped Cream, if desired.

Try this recipe with our Homemade Vanilla Pie Crust.