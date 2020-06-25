Signature Pumpkin Pie

June 25, 2020 | 4:39pm
Recipe courtesy of Mccormick
While pumpkin pie is widely regarded as a Thanksgiving staple, this recipe will have you wondering why it's reserved for only one holiday. Prepared in just five minutes, this dessert is delicious year round.
Ingredients
- 1 frozen unbaked deep dish pie crust, 9-inch
- 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
- 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1 teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Place frozen pie crust on large foil-lined baking sheet.
Mix pumpkin, milk, eggs, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla in large bowl until smooth. Pour into crust.
Bake 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. Bake 40 minutes longer or until knife inserted 1 inch from crust comes out clean. Cool completely on wire rack. Serve with Vanilla Whipped Cream, if desired.
Try this recipe with our Homemade Vanilla Pie Crust.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving324
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar29gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol57mg19%
Protein7g13%
Carbs47g16%
Vitamin A468µg52%
Vitamin B120.3µg13.1%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.1%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.2%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium168mg17%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)28µg7%
Folic acid5µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.1%
Phosphorus179mg26%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium335mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.1%
Sodium198mg8%
Water75gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7%