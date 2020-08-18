  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Orange Ginger Glazed Cornish Hen

August 18, 2020 | 2:33pm
No more boring chicken!
Orange ginger glazed cornish hens
Courtesy of Perdue

This recipe gives your poultry a little Asian flare by adding ginger and orange marmalade. If you're sick of eating dry, plain chicken breasts, this will add some flavor to your life.

Recipe courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
1 h
10 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
391
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Perdue Fresh Whole Cornish Hen, twin pack
  • 1/4 Cup orange marmalade
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 Teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 Teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 Teaspoon minced, peeled gingerroot or ground ginger
  • Orange for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F or prepare outdoor covered grill for cooking. Remove giblets from hens and reserve for another use.

Season hens with salt and pepper. Roast hens in oven or grill, covered, over indirect heat 50 to 60 minutes, until juices run clear when thigh is pierced and a meat thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh registers 180°F.

Meanwhile in a small bowl, mix marmalade, lemon juice, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and ginger.

During last 20 minutes of roasting time, baste hens 2 to 3 times with marmalade mixture to glaze.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving391
Total Fat24g36%
Sugar12gN/A
Saturated7g33%
Cholesterol170mg57%
Protein29g58%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A55µg6%
Vitamin B120.6µg23.1%
Vitamin B60.5mg38.8%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.3%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium31mg3%
Fiber0.3g1.1%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium33mg8%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg60%
Phosphorus241mg34%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium437mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.8%
Sodium169mg7%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.9%
Water129gN/A
Zinc2mg18%
Tags
Asian
best recipes
chicken recipes
holiday
cornish hen