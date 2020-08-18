This recipe gives your poultry a little Asian flare by adding ginger and orange marmalade. If you're sick of eating dry, plain chicken breasts, this will add some flavor to your life.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue.
Ingredients
- 2 Perdue Fresh Whole Cornish Hen, twin pack
- 1/4 Cup orange marmalade
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 Teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 Teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 Teaspoon minced, peeled gingerroot or ground ginger
- Orange for garnish
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F or prepare outdoor covered grill for cooking. Remove giblets from hens and reserve for another use.
Season hens with salt and pepper. Roast hens in oven or grill, covered, over indirect heat 50 to 60 minutes, until juices run clear when thigh is pierced and a meat thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh registers 180°F.
Meanwhile in a small bowl, mix marmalade, lemon juice, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and ginger.
During last 20 minutes of roasting time, baste hens 2 to 3 times with marmalade mixture to glaze.