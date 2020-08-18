Preheat oven to 350°F or prepare outdoor covered grill for cooking. Remove giblets from hens and reserve for another use.

Season hens with salt and pepper. Roast hens in oven or grill, covered, over indirect heat 50 to 60 minutes, until juices run clear when thigh is pierced and a meat thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh registers 180°F.

Meanwhile in a small bowl, mix marmalade, lemon juice, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and ginger.

During last 20 minutes of roasting time, baste hens 2 to 3 times with marmalade mixture to glaze.