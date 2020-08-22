  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

August 22, 2020
You won't go back to regular potatoes again
Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes
Courtesy of Jason Goldstein

Who knew mashed potatoes could get any better? Add in browned butter, Parmesan cheese, and chives, and suddenly it's a whole new ball game.

Recipe courtesy of Jason Goldstein, Chop Happy

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
469
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 and 1/2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, washed and quartered
  • 6 cloves garlic, smashed
  • Salt and pepper for seasoning
  • 32 Ounces chicken stock
  • 1 stick brown butter (cook and swirl on medium heat until it smells nutty)
  • 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • Small handful fresh chives, chopped to garnish

Directions

Add potatoes, chicken stock and a big pinch salt to a large pot set on medium-high heat. Bring to a boil. Cook for 15 minutes, then drain. 

With potatoes still in the pot, add a small pinch of salt, a big pinch of pepper, Parmesan cheese and brown butter.

Smash everything together, then stir in chives. Enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings5
Calories Per Serving469
Total Fat25g38%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated15g74%
Cholesterol64mg21%
Protein15g30%
Carbs49g16%
Vitamin A190µg21%
Vitamin B120.2µg9%
Vitamin B60.8mg64.9%
Vitamin C47mg52%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.8%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.4%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium228mg23%
Fiber5g22%
Folate (food)48µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)48µg12%
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium70mg17%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg34%
Phosphorus295mg42%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium1200mg26%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.4%
Sodium1050mg44%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21.8%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water359gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
