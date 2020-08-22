Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

August 22, 2020
Courtesy of Jason Goldstein
Who knew mashed potatoes could get any better? Add in browned butter, Parmesan cheese, and chives, and suddenly it's a whole new ball game.
Recipe courtesy of Jason Goldstein, Chop Happy.
Ingredients
- 2 and 1/2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, washed and quartered
- 6 cloves garlic, smashed
- Salt and pepper for seasoning
- 32 Ounces chicken stock
- 1 stick brown butter (cook and swirl on medium heat until it smells nutty)
- 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Small handful fresh chives, chopped to garnish
Directions
Add potatoes, chicken stock and a big pinch salt to a large pot set on medium-high heat. Bring to a boil. Cook for 15 minutes, then drain.
With potatoes still in the pot, add a small pinch of salt, a big pinch of pepper, Parmesan cheese and brown butter.
Smash everything together, then stir in chives. Enjoy!
Servings5
Calories Per Serving469
Total Fat25g38%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated15g74%
Cholesterol64mg21%
Protein15g30%
Carbs49g16%
Vitamin A190µg21%
Vitamin B120.2µg9%
Vitamin B60.8mg64.9%
Vitamin C47mg52%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.8%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.4%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium228mg23%
Fiber5g22%
Folate (food)48µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)48µg12%
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium70mg17%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg34%
Phosphorus295mg42%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium1200mg26%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.4%
Sodium1050mg44%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21.8%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water359gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
