No-Knead Water-Rising Twists
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1949
Feb 16, 2018 | 11:51 am
By
Pillsbury

Theodora Smafield of Rockford, Illinois, won the first-ever Pillsbury Bake-Off with this simple, sweet bread recipe.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1949.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
95 m
12
Servings
310
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 1/2–3 1/2 cups Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 package active dry yeast
  • 3/4 Cups milk
  • 1/2 Cup margarine or butter
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 Cup chopped nuts
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In large bowl, combine 1 cup flour, 1/2 cup of the sugar, salt and yeast; blend well.

In small saucepan, heat milk and margarine until very warm (120 to 130 degrees F.). Add warm liquid, vanilla and eggs to flour mixture; blend at low speed until moistened. Beat 2 minutes at medium speed. By hand, stir in remaining 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 cups flour to form a soft dough. Cover loosely with greased plastic wrap and cloth towel. Let rise in warm place (80 to 85 degrees F.) until light and doubled in size, 30 to 40 minutes. (Dough will be sticky.)

Grease 2 large cookie sheets. In small bowl, combine nuts, remaining 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon; blend well. Drop about 1/4 cup dough into nut mixture; thoroughly coat. Stretch dough to about 8 inches in length; twist into desired shape. Place on greased cookie sheets. Repeat with remaining dough. Cover; let rise in warm place, about 15 minutes.

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Uncover dough. Bake 8 to 16 minutes or until light golden brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheets; cool on wire racks. Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
12g
19%
Sugar
18g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
12%
Cholesterol
28mg
9%
Protein
7g
14%
Carbs
44g
15%
Vitamin A
19µg
2%
Vitamin B12
0.1µg
2.2%
Vitamin D
0.3µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
0.7mg
3.3%
Vitamin K
7µg
9%
Calcium
34mg
3%
Fiber
2g
9%
Folate (food)
86µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
168µg
42%
Folic acid
48µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
11%
Magnesium
24mg
6%
Monounsaturated
6g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
3mg
17%
Phosphorus
105mg
15%
Polyunsaturated
3g
N/A
Potassium
130mg
4%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
20.5%
Sodium
207mg
9%
Sugars, added
17g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.6mg
39.8%
Trans
1g
N/A
Zinc
0.8mg
5.6%
Tags
pillsbury
pillsbury bake off