Heat olive oil in large dutch oven or stock pot. Add celery, carrot, onion and jalapeño. Season with salt and pepper. Saute until onions are translucent and other vegetables are tender.

Add chorizo and cook for another 2-3 minutes until juices start to release from sausage.

Add garlic and saute in the liquid from the sausage and onions. Add chili seasoning and mix thoroughly.

Stir in the cornbread. Add chicken stock and butter and continue to mix until the ingredients are fully incorporated.

Add juice from the lime and give one last stir.