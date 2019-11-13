  1. Home
One-Pot Cornbread Stuffing

Your family doesn't have to know how easy this is to make
Cornbread Stuffing
Jacqui Wedewer

Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy created this no-bake way to whip up Thanksgiving stuffing in a jiffy. He recommends using store-bought cornbread and leaving it out for a day so it dries out a bit. That will ensure it soaks up all the flavorful juices to create a sweet and spicy take on this holiday favorite. 

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
580
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound Spanish chorizo sausage, fully cooked
  • 1 stalk of celery, chopped
  • 1 large carrot, chopped
  • 1 large white onion, chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, chopped and de-seeded
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon chili seasoning
  • 1 1/2 Pound cornbread, cut into big chunks
  • 1/2 Cup chicken stock
  • 1 lime
  • 4 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon butter

Directions

Heat olive oil in large dutch oven or stock pot. Add celery, carrot, onion and jalapeño. Season with salt and pepper. Saute until onions are translucent and other vegetables are tender.

Add chorizo and cook for another 2-3 minutes until juices start to release from sausage.

Add garlic and saute in the liquid from the sausage and onions. Add chili seasoning and mix thoroughly.

Stir in the cornbread. Add chicken stock and butter and continue to mix until the ingredients are fully incorporated.

Add juice from the lime and give one last stir. 

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving580
Total Fat36g56%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated11g57%
Cholesterol88mg29%
Protein20g41%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A90µg10%
Vitamin B121µg53%
Vitamin B60.5mg35.8%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin D36IU100%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium232mg23%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)26µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)111µg28%
Folic acid49µgN/A
Iron3mg18%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg33%
Phosphorus247mg35%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium457mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg34.7%
Sodium1306mg54%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg52.6%
Water104gN/A
Zinc3mg23%
Tags
best recipes
cornbread
dressing
holidays
stuffing
Thanksgiving