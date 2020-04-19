  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Spinach Lasagna

April 19, 2020
Even meat-eaters will love this recipe
Easy Spinach Lasagna
Photo credit: Lindsay Landis from Love & Olive Oil

This hearty lasagna is a great addition to a buffet or potluck for those guests following a meatless diet.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h and 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
12
Servings
295
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
These 12 Spectacular (and Easy) Spinach Recipes Will Make You Forget All About Kale
6 Irresistible Lasagna Recipes
6 Best Spinach Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs
  • 2 containers (15 ounces each) ricotta cheese
  • 2 packages (10 ounces each) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed dry
  • 1 package (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Parsley Flakes
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Perfect Pinch® Italian Seasoning
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Black Pepper, Ground
  • 1 jar (26 ounces) spaghetti sauce
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 9 lasagna noodles, uncooked
  • 1/4 Cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat eggs in large bowl. Add ricotta cheese, spinach, 1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese, parsley, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper; mix well. Empty spaghetti sauce into medium bowl. Pour water into empty jar; cover and shake well. Add to spaghetti sauce; mix well.

Spread about 1 cup of the sauce onto the bottom of 13x9-inch baking dish; top with 3 noodles. Spread half of the cheese mixture over the noodles. Repeat sauce, noodles and cheese layer once. Top with remaining noodles and sauce, making sure to cover noodles with sauce. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil.

Bake 45 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 15 minutes longer or until noodles are tender. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting. Serve with additional spaghetti sauce, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving295
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated10g49%
Cholesterol83mg28%
Protein18g36%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A384µg43%
Vitamin B120.5µg20%
Vitamin B60.3mg21.4%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.6%
Vitamin E3mg18%
Vitamin K245µg100%
Calcium365mg36%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)116µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)116µg29%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium70mg17%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg19%
Phosphorus295mg42%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium595mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28.3%
Sodium543mg23%
Water175gN/A
Zinc2mg18%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes