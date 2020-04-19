Easy Spinach Lasagna

Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat eggs in large bowl. Add ricotta cheese, spinach, 1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese, parsley, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper; mix well. Empty spaghetti sauce into medium bowl. Pour water into empty jar; cover and shake well. Add to spaghetti sauce; mix well.

Spread about 1 cup of the sauce onto the bottom of 13x9-inch baking dish; top with 3 noodles. Spread half of the cheese mixture over the noodles. Repeat sauce, noodles and cheese layer once. Top with remaining noodles and sauce, making sure to cover noodles with sauce. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil.

Bake 45 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 15 minutes longer or until noodles are tender. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting. Serve with additional spaghetti sauce, if desired.