Fluffy Vegan Cinnamon Rolls with Dairy-Free Icing

In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the 1 cup of almond milk and 3 tablespoons Earth Balance until warm and melted. Allow to cool slightly, until it’s cool enough to touch, and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle with yeast and let sit for 10 minutes while yeast activates.

Stir in salt and 2 tablespoons of coconut sugar, mixing to combine. Add flour in 1/2 cup increments, stirring until well combined. When dough becomes too sticky to stir, remove to a lightly floured surface and knead for a couple minutes until a loose ball forms.

Cover with plastic wrap and set in a warm place to rise for 1 hour. The dough ball should double in size.

Roll out the dough into a rectangle on a lightly floured surface. Brush with 3 tablespoons melted Earth Balance and sprinkle with 1/4 cup coconut sugar and cinnamon.

Roll up the dough and place the seam side down. With a serrated knife or a string, cut the dough into 2-inch pieces place in a greased 8-inch round pan.

Brush with remaining melted Earth Balance and cover with plastic wrap. Preheat the oven to 350°F and set dough on top to let rise again (do not place in oven, yet).

Bake rolls for 25 to 30 minutes or until slightly golden brown. Cool. Meanwhile, blend confectioner's sugar and 2 tablespoons almond milk in medium bowl and drizzle over cooled rolls.