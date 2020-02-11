mac and cheese

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Sprinkle cornstarch overtop and cook, whisking constantly, for 2 to 3 minutes, until foamy and simmering (do not let it brown).

Add chicken broth; cook, whisking constantly, for 3 to 4 minutes, until sauce thickens and starts to simmer. Remove from heat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Pasta: In a large bowl, combine white sauce and cream. Add Colby, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses; stir until melted and smooth. Set aside.

Fill a large stockpot with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Cook macaroni for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until just beginning to get soft (the pasta should be starting to get tender but have a firm bite). Drain and rinse with cold water to cool quickly. Set aside.

Make it now

Preheat oven to 375°F. Return macaroni to stockpot, add cheese sauce and gently mix together. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer to a 9- by 9-inch baking dish. Bake in preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, until golden on top and bubbly on the inside. Let cool for 10 minutes, then serve.

Make it a freezer meal

Let cheese sauce cool to room temperature. Return cooled macaroni to stockpot, add sauce and gently mix together. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer to a 9-by-9 -inch baking dish. Wrap baking dish tightly with plastic wrap, pressing down gently to remove air. Cover with foil. Label and place in freezer.

Thaw and cook

Place baking dish in refrigerator for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours to thaw. Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove foil and plastic wrap. Bake in preheated oven for 40-45 minutes or until golden on top and bubbly on the inside. Let cool for 10 minutes, then serve.