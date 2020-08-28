Ginger Spiced Mashed Sweet Potatoes

August 28, 2020 | 3:38pm
This comforting sweet potato mash features autumnal notes of vanilla, ginger and thyme.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds sweet potatoes
- 2 Tablespoons butter, softened
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Ginger
- 1/4 Teaspoon Sea Salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves
Directions
Pierce each sweet potato twice with fork so excess steam can escape while cooking. Microwave on HIGH 5 to 10 minutes or until tender, turning over halfway through cooking. Let stand 5 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Remove skin from the sweet potatoes.
Place sweet potatoes and remaining ingredients in large bowl. Mash until smooth and well blended. Serve immediately.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving254
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Protein4g7%
Carbs46g15%
Vitamin A1657µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg36.8%
Vitamin C6mg6%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.7%
Vitamin E0.8mg5%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium71mg7%
Fiber7g27%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium58mg14%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus109mg16%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium775mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11.1%
Sodium243mg10%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.8%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water178gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.4%